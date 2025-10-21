NI poultry expert Gavin Rotherham appointed to support regional growth and farm performance

Scottish animal feed specialist Harbro has expanded layer feed business into Northern Ireland.

To lead this development, Harbro welcomes Gavin Rotherham to the team as poultry specialist for Northern Ireland.

Originally from the Ards Peninsula, Gavin brings over 25 years of experience in the poultry industry. He joins Harbro from Noble Foods, where he was responsible for managing nutrition and performance for more than half a million layers.

Throughout his extensive career, Gavin has worked across broiler breeders, broilers and, for the past decade, has specialised in the commercial layer sector.

His expertise lies in helping producers sustainably maximise performance and profitability through tailored nutrition and on-farm support.

“We are thrilled to have Gavin on board,” said Hannah Legg, poultry director at Harbro. “Having worked closely with Northern Irish producers for the past eight years, Gavin is ideally placed to introduce our proven layer diets and hands-on technical support to farms across the region and ensure producers have the support they need to take their performance to the next level.”