Clearer Twist, the mixer with a twist, has chose Belfast to launch three new products from its latest range, and set an ambitious target of bottling 10 million units of the drinks this year.

The three mixers – Clearer Twist Premium Tonic, Clearer Twist French Pink and Clearer Twist Ginger Ale, came straight from the production line after almost two years in the making and well-known faces from the world of sport, media and hospitality were among the first to try the hotly anticipated drinks.

Developed by the same company that introduced Clearer Water, a social impact company that champions a diverse and inclusive workforce, Clearer Twist is ready to hit hotels, bars and restaurants across Northern Ireland, Cyprus and Turkey this summer, allowing customers the chance to experience the unique flavours first-hand.

Crafted with high Alkaline water boasting a pH of 9.4, Clearer Twist stands out in the market by offering reduced sugar and calories without compromising on the pure, refreshing, and delightful taste it delivers, just "Twist Pour Enjoy".

The visionary founder, global CEO/co-chairman, Ross Lazaroo-Hood and founder, co-chairman Sitki Gelmen, spearheaded the creation of Clearer Twist. Drawing from their deep knowledge of the beverage industry, they recognised the need for the ultimate mixer and invested heavily in product development and marketing to bring their vision to life.

Inspired by their respective cultures, they designed Clearer Twist in Northern Ireland and springs from Turkey, resulting in a mixer that can be enjoyed on its own or combined with premium spirits to create a naturally sweet alcoholic beverage.

Ross Lazaroo-Hood, expressed his excitement about the company's future: "We know the premium mixer industry is a busy market, but our significant investment in product development and marketing represents our unwavering commitment to revolutionise the drinking experience for consumers in Ireland, GB and now into Europe.

“Clearer Twist is poised to set new standards with its exquisite taste, reduced sugar content, and dedication to uncompromising quality. We are proud to introduce a mixer that surpasses expectations and delivers pure enjoyment. As we at Clearer Twist say, "Twist Pour Enjoy" .”