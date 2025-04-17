Dobbies Antrim has officially marked the grand relaunch of its flagship store at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park, unveiling its biggest-ever spring gardening range and a host of exclusive offers.

Excitement filled the air yesterday morning as hundreds of eager customers queued from as early as 8.30am, with staff describing the scene as “buzzing” and “the goodie bags were flying out the door.”

Last September, Dobbies announced that its Antrim store, which had been earmarked for closure, is to remain open following a deal with the landlords.

The relaunch was formally opened by Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, councillor Neil Kelly. He was joined by Dobbies Antrim general manager Ken Ferguson, operations manager Jenny Campbell, and The Junction Centre director Chris Flynn, who welcomed guests and highlighted the significance of the flagship store to the local area.

Q Radio Roadshow, hosted by presenter Jordan Arnold, entertained attendees in store, with the first 100 customers receiving a variety of giveaways.

One lucky shopper was also picked at random to win their shopping trolley, filled with spring gardening products worth up to £200.

To celebrate the grand reopening, customers can take advantage of some fantastic half price offers across lots of spring gardening essentials, including

Half price Levington Essential Multi-Purpose Compost 40L at £2.49

Half price Levington Tomorite at £3.49

Half price summer bulbs and vegetables

Half price Dobbies Kettle BBQ 47cm at £19.99

Half price Samba Rocking Chair at £64.50 and Bistro Set at £139.50

Not only that, but for the first time the Dobbies’ Antrim restaurant is offering 99p coffee from 9am to 10am Monday to Friday, plus other restaurant offers including Buy One Get One Free on breakfasts.

The event also brought together local community groups, including local Riverside School, Women’s Aid and the Antrim Chamber.

1 . Dobbies Antrim Excitement filled the air yesterday morning as Dobbie Antrim welcomed hundreds of eager customers who queued from as early as 8.30am Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Dobbies Antrim Jenny Cambell, Operations Manager at Dobbies Antrim at the relaunch event. Credit: Phil Smyth Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Dobbies Antrim Excitement filled the air as hundreds of eager customers queued from as early as 8.30am, with Dobbies Antrim staff describing the scene as “buzzing” and “the goodie bags were flying out the door" Photo: u Photo Sales