With new sites planned for 2025 and 2026, Duality Healthcare aims to deliver faster, more affordable private GP care to local communities, while creating jobs and supporting the regional health system

Duality Healthcare, Northern Ireland’s largest and fastest-growing private GP and primary care provider, has successfully secured £4.5 million in Series A investment.

The funding will accelerate the launch of new state-of-the-art clinics across the region, enable further development of the company’s digital healthcare infrastructure, and support the creation of up to 80 new jobs across clinical, digital, and operational roles.

Currently operating clinics in Newry, Ballymena and Omagh, Duality Healthcare plans to open several additional locations in 2025 and 2026. This expansion is part of a broader strategy to increase access to high-quality, patient-focused care across Northern Ireland, while also extending the reach of its virtual healthcare services throughout the UK.

Executive chairman and Co-founder John McEvoy described the investment as a major milestone for the business and a powerful endorsement of its mission.

“Securing this investment is a significant milestone for our team and a strong endorsement of our vision to provide high-quality, patient-centred healthcare that is affordable and accessible to everyone in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“This investment follows a period of rapid growth and with our expansion plans and commitment to innovation, we’re proud to be creating new jobs, supporting local communities, and raising the bar for private primary care services in Northern Ireland.”

Duality Healthcare's co-founders, John McEvoy and Dr. Declan Morgan

Duality offers a comprehensive range of services designed to complement NHS care, including GP appointments within 24 hours, same-day urgent care, women’s health procedures, diagnostic ultrasound and echocardiogram scans, ear care, and free digital prescriptions and referrals. Patients benefit from a personalised digital portal offering a rapid online booking system, with both public and corporate membership packages available.

Operating seven days a week, the company combines convenience, modern technology and high clinical standards to deliver private healthcare that is both affordable and accessible. Duality’s expansion will also include further investment in digital systems aimed at enhancing patient experience and streamlining clinical efficiency.