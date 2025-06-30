Belfast-based Sepha, a global leader in pharmaceutical packaging testing, has commenced construction of its new state of the art headquarters on Dundonald’s Comber Road.

Founded in Northern Ireland in 1980, Sepha designs and manufactures equipment that tests the integrity of pharmaceutical packaging. Sepha’s innovative technology accurately detects leaks and defects in blister packs, vials, ampoules, sachets and other pharmaceutical packaging, without the use of dyes, solvents, or destructive methods, resulting in a clean, efficient and sustainable testing process that generates less waste. The business also creates high quality medical packaging solutions and designs machinery that safely recovers and returns high value pharmaceutical tablets and capsules from blister packs to manufacturers. Sepha is trusted by major pharmaceutical companies in over 70 markets, including the USA , Brazil and China. The company employs over 40 in Northern Ireland as well as a sales and support team in the USA. In 2013, the business joined the TASI Group, a global leader in testing, inspection, automation and assembly, and has recently opened an office in Cincinnati to market Sepha products directly in the USA.

The new build project is being delivered for Sepha by Lagan Homes and office design and fitout specialists, Calibro Workspace. Sepha managing director, Paul Smith, said: “Sepha’s new headquarters will mark a significant investment and real milestone for the business. Alongside our partners at Lagan Homes and Calibro, we are designing every element of the Comber Road site with the future in mind, creating the ideal base to foster innovation and accommodate growth. “Our new headquarters will enable better collaboration, support new product development, and provide a modern space we are proud to showcase to our international customers. We are glad to be remaining in Dundonald, allowing for a smooth transition for our team and bringing a new lease of life into the area alongside other tenants who will join us. “Ultimately this move is about reinforcing our commitment to engineering excellence in Northern Ireland whilst driving forward our contribution to the global pharmaceutical industry. “We are delighted to see work getting underway at the site and look forward to working with our partners to realise our vision.” Speaking about the build project, Michael McCormick of Lagan Homes said: “We are delighted to be the involved in delivering Sepha’s new next-generation headquarters within this employment zone. To be involved with this innovative, world class company, highlights our commitment and expertise to create an exceptional, tailor-made building which will ultimately further facilitate Sepha’s journey in their dynamic future.” Jarl Porter of fitout specialists Calibro added: “We’re thrilled to be involved in Sepha’s journey, creating an optimised workspace that will improve the wellbeing and productivity of the team. It’s been a pleasure working with Sepha to date, developing the base build design and providing input on workplace strategy. We’re looking forward to delivering the finished space in the coming months.”