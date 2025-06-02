Seven essential tips to prevent your business from failing in the age of remote work

The remote working age has just begun. In a post-pandemic working world, flexible working schedules, hybrid roles and completely remote positions are becoming part of the norm.

In 2025, over a quarter of the British workforce work remotely full or part-time. While the pandemic saw remote working peak, many businesses choose to shut down their offices for good after the 2020 lockdown.

Remote working offers many benefits to a business and its employees. From cutting office running costs to promoting flexible working for employees, it’s no surprise that more businesses plan to go completely ‘digital’ before the end of the year.

The question is, how do you ensure that your business thrives in the age of remote work? While remote working proves to be cost-effective for the business, it also poses challenges such as burnout, loneliness, decreased career growth, and difficulty collaborating with remote employees.

With this in mind, we’ve put together a guide on how to reinforce your own business for a remote future and avoid the pitfalls associated with running a WFH company.

Improve Your Communication Infrastructure

One of the first mistakes remote businesses make is not offering enough opportunities for communication for their remote employees.

Remote working conditions don’t allow for a quick office chat or the ability to walk over to a colleague's desk. Instead, businesses must ensure seamless digital communication, leveraging chat-based tools such as Slack and Microsoft Teams for instant connection, while also hosting regular audio and video meetings for team members to collaborate effectively.

If you’re operating with a hybrid working model, why not also introduce in-person team building once a month to ensure that team connections remain strong despite mostly existing in a digital space?

“Leaders need to build clear communication and task management systems. There are tons of tools that can help people work remotely, but the main secret is discipline and consistency in implementing the new approach,” says Julia Ponomareva, CEO of GetCourse.

Investing in a powerful communication framework from the beginning ensures that task management and team collaboration remain strong, and unaffected by any miscommunication mishaps.

Maintain a Strong Company Culture

Maintaining a strong company culture as a remote business is a must. Lack of connectivity between team members and your company's goals and values can erode a company culture.

It’s imperative that you foster a strong culture through regular team-building activities conducted virtually and in person, regular employee appraisals and career guidance, transparent leadership and reinforcement of important company values.

The key to mastering a powerful remote company culture is to keep your employees in the loop. Share your visions for company growth, and allow team members to collaborate on your action plan. Ensuring that your employees’ voices are valued makes them feel part of the team, even when workers are spread out across the country or even the globe.

Adopt a Performance Based Culture

As a remote business leader, it’s important to shift focus from a work-hours-based culture to a performance-based culture that prioritises output, rather than time spent on the task.

When managing a remote team, it can be difficult to set assigned working hours, especially when it’s impossible to monitor an employee’s day-to-day tasks.

Adopting a performance-based working culture teaches employees to be accountable and reach a specific set of goals, rather than simply show up for their allotted hours. This approach ensures that your output remains consistent while offering workers the chance to personalise their own flexible schedules to improve their own productivity.

Invest in Data Protection

In 2024, 61% of IT security leaders reported remote workers causing data breaches. With many companies opting for their remote workers to complete tasks on their own devices, cyberattack risks continue to rise.

In order to protect company data, we’d suggest investing in company specific software such as computers, laptops, and smartphones that are cyber-security protected before being mailed out to remote members of staff.

Another key factor that increases the likelihood of a remote cyber attack is the lack of staff training. In fact, 44% of remote workers claim that they receive no cybersecurity training before embarking on a WFH role.

In order to combat this, host regular cybersecurity training sessions which teach remote workers the importance of using strong passwords, multi-factor authentication and VPNs to protect their data.

Introduce Remote HR Support

Remote HR is crucial in a WFH setting. It’s important to equip remote employees with the necessary software to access support at any time during the working day.

According to a recent survey by the Royal Society For Public Health, a whopping 67% of remote employees claim that they feel less connected to their colleagues, and another 56% revealed that they cannot switch off at work.

However, less than a third of the respondents had access to HR support in a WFH setting.

To combat this, introduce real-time chat lines manned by HR staff, as well as prioritising regular catch-ups with remote employees. If a remote worker is able to easily seek support, they are less likely to feel lonely and burnt out at work, in turn boosting productivity and retention for the company.

Encourage a Work-Life Balance

it‘s no surprise that WFH roles can blur the lines between work and home. Remote employees find it much harder to switch off at work, often resulting in working longer hours and enjoying little to no socialisation during the working week.

‘When employees have back-to-back meetings with no breaks, it can cause isolation and burnout,” says Sonia Gupta, CEO of a remote healthcare company, Change Healthcare. “Consider extra time before and after meetings to allow for natural conversations among colleagues, one-on-one coffee chats, walking meetings and casual chatting through messaging to build comradery,” she suggests.

Taking time to encourage a work-life balance within your remote team is the key to building a healthier, happier workforce.

Never Stop Adapting to New Working Trends

Remote working trends are constantly evolving. If you want to see continued success as a WFH business, staying ahead of the curve is essential.

Stay agile, take employee feedback on board and don’t stop experimenting with new tools, collaboration software and innovative initiatives.

Wrapping Up

Remote working trends are not drying up anytime soon, in fact, experts predict that the working world will become increasingly remote in the years to come.

With the ability to work multiple roles from the comfort of your own home, it’s no wonder that businesses are making the switch. Remote working is a brilliant cost saver and offers employees a level of flexibility that in-office alternatives can’t match.

In order to remain competitive in a remote working age, ensure that your WFH employees come first. Invest in communication technology, provide unwavering support and constantly adapt to offer the best experience possible.