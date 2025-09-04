Leaders from finance, food, hospitality, HR, and social enterprise join forces to enhance teaching, research, and global industry collaboration at Ulster University Business School

Ulster University Business School has announced the appointment of seven new Visiting Professors with experience across a range of sectors from food and hospitality to finance and professional service.

The appointments come during the business school’s 50th anniversary year.

The group represents the school’s local, national, and international outlook, spanning private, public, and social enterprise sectors. Together, they bring expertise in finance, hospitality, food and drink, professional services, human resources, and business strategy.

Professor Paul Seawright, Caroline van der Feltz, Michelle Shirlow, Caroline McGroary, Maeve Monaghan, Daniel Broby, Lynne Rainey, and Professor Gillian Armstrong

The new Professors will contribute their time and expertise across teaching, mentoring, research collaborations, international partnership opportunities, and the development of management and leadership skills – ensuring Ulster students are equipped to lead and innovate in a rapidly changing world.

Professor Paul Seawright, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Ulster University, said: “Ulster University Business School has played a central role in supporting the business community in Northern Ireland for 50 years.

"As we look to the future, these new Visiting Professors bring both international outlook and deep local knowledge. Their appointments underline our commitment to ensuring that Ulster continues to be a place where business, education and society come together for impact.”

Professor Gillian Armstrong MBE, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Executive Dean of Ulster University Business School, added: “Our new Visiting Professors reflect exactly what the Business School is about today: working hand-in-hand with business, relevant to every sector and every region, and preparing our students to thrive on a global stage.

“From food and hospitality to finance and professional services, they bring real insight and fresh thinking that will directly shape our teaching, research, and engagement with employers. It is a privilege to welcome them during this special anniversary year as we look to the next 50 years of innovation and partnership.”

The new Visiting Professors are:

Caroline McGroary, Chartered Accountant, Fulbright Scholar, and lecturer at DCU, who serves on the Council and Education board of Chartered Accountants Ireland, as well as a number of public sector and not for profit governance boards. Caroline is also the Education Lead on Enterprise Ireland’s Advisory Panel in Saudi Arabia.

Lynne Rainey, executive coach and former PwC Partner, with 25 years’ experience leading talent development and transformational change in professional services. Lynne also chairs the Business School’s Strategic Employers’ Forum.

Michelle Shirlow MBE, founder of Food NI and Ulster University alumna, who championed the internationally acclaimed 2016 Year of Food and Drink which led to Northern Ireland winning World's Best Food destination and is now implementing the Food Strategy Framework focusing on transforming our food system for future generations.

Caroline van der Feltz FCIPD, HR Director at Danske Bank with award-winning experience across the Banking, Financial Services and FMCG sectors. A board member on the NI Skills Council and the UK Financial Services Skills Commission, Trustee on the Board of Campbell College Belfast, and Chair of the CBI NI People and Skills Committee, Caroline is deeply committed to shaping future skills and driving inclusive growth.

Maeve Monaghan MBE, Chief Executive of NOW Group, a social enterprise supporting people with learning difficulties and disabilities into

sustainable employment. She has overseen the growth of initiatives such as the JAM Card and Loaf Catering and also chairs Clanmil Housing Association.

Robert Richardson FIH MI, CEO of the Institute of Hospitality, the world’s largest professional body for hospitality, representing more than 16,000

members worldwide. Robert has been globally recognised for his commitment to professional recognition, inclusivity, and the development of future leaders across the hospitality sector.