McKeever Hotels, which has hotels four hotels in Antrim and one in Letterkenny, has announced a new banking partnership with Ulster Bank as the family-run hospitality group sets out fresh plans for growth.

The new partnership sees the business refinance to the bank as it continues to expand and upgrade its hotel portfolio, with major investments at two of the group’s flagship hotels already underway.

At the four star Dunadry Hotel and Gardens, several new investment projects are also under way, including a full refit of its welcome area as well as the development of a new cellar experience that will offer guests wine and whiskey tasting.

While Dillons, the 83-bed hotel based in Letterkenny, is currently undergoing a full renovation of a third of its bed stock to create a range of deluxe rooms and suites that offer a luxury stay in the heart of the town’s cathedral quarter.

Formerly the Court Hotel, Dillons was acquired by McKeever Hotels in 2014 and at that time underwent a multi-million euro investment to rejuvenate its public areas.

Ulster Bank relationship director Richard Lusty, said: “McKeever Hotels is a business on an ambitious journey, one that already spans three decades and generations of the McKeever family. Eugene and Catherine had a vision and the determination to see it true. Today, their contribution to the tourism and hospitality sector is unquestionable.

“We’re very proud to be working alongside Eugene, Catherine, and the wider McKeever family, including their daughter, Bridgene, the group’s marketing director, and son, Eddie, its operations director and current president of the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation. The family business is such an immensely important partner of the local economy and its long-term plans align directly with our commitment to help people, communities and businesses thrive.

“Combining our expertise and support with the family’s drive to better serve the sector, we’re confident McKeever Hotels will be well positioned to maximise its growth potential.”

Eugene McKeever, managing director at McKeever Hotels, explained: “We were hugely impressed by the bank’s understanding of our needs, of the sector’s needs, and by the proactivity of Richard and his team in outlining a funding plan that enables us to meet the current demands of the market while planning for the future.”

The hospitality group is continually working to better serve its residents, communities and the environment, Eugene adds: “Our partnership with Ulster Bank will see us improve how we operate as a business, helping us to reinvest in our assets and grow with emphasis on reinforcing our sustainability commitments as we continue to explore new energy-efficient upgrades and renewable energy projects.”

Established in 1993, McKeever Hotels operates five hotels, including four in Antrim – Corr’s Corner Hotel, Dunsilly Hotel, Adair Arms Hotel and Dunadry Hotel – and one, Dillons Hotel, in Letterkenny.

