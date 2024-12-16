Shine saw off stiff competition from some of the UK’s largest promoters to win UK Regional Promoter of the Year in London

The ceremony, The LIVE Awards, is the UK’s principal live music awards event, with other winners including Taylor Swift global promoter AEG, and WME, the international agents for Coldplay, Eminem, Adele and many others

Belfast concert promoter and venue owner Shine saw off stiff competition from some of the UK’s largest promoters to win UK Regional Promoter of the Year at London’s Troxy venue last week.

The ceremony, The LIVE Awards, is the UK’s principal live music awards event, with other winners including Taylor Swift global promoter AEG, and WME, the international agents for Coldplay, Eminem, Adele and many others.

Shine was established almost 30 years ago in Belfast by local promoter Alan Simms, and has grown to encompass interests in the Belsonic, Emerge & CHSQ annual festivals, as well as venues such as The Telegraph Building, The Limelight & Dublin’s Academy, along with Shine - one of the UK’s largest & longest running electronic music brands.

Belfast concert promoter and venue owner Shine saw off stiff competition from some of the UK’s largest promoters to win UK Regional Promoter of the Year at London’s Troxy venue on December 11.  Pictured is Alan Simms of Shine with LIVE chair Steve Lamacq and Shine promoters Adam and AddisonBelfast concert promoter and venue owner Shine saw off stiff competition from some of the UK’s largest promoters to win UK Regional Promoter of the Year at London’s Troxy venue on December 11.  Pictured is Alan Simms of Shine with LIVE chair Steve Lamacq and Shine promoters Adam and Addison
Managing director Alan Simms, said: “We were incredibly surprised to win! The competition was very strong, but it’s a huge and appreciated endorsement from our peers of the hard work the team have been putting in across so many different projects.

"Between venues, concerts, festivals, clubs, comedy, podcasts and more we promoted over 1,000 shows last year, and it’s genuinely meaningful to us all to receive this recognition from the UK live industry.”

