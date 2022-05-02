The establishment is a full licensed bar, guest house and off license situation in the town’s Church Street.

Situated close to Tandragee Castle the Montagu Arms takes its name from Lord Robert Montagu whose father, the Duke of Manchester, was lord and master of Tandragee Castle.

It is one of many establishments in the entertainment industry to have staffing issues since the pandemic started.

The Montagu Arms in Tandragee, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.

In a statement on social media the Montagu Arms said: “Due to lack of staff availability in the hospitality industry since the onset of Covid Pandemic, we have been left with no option but to close The Montagu Arms.

“We apologise for any disappointment or inconvenience this may cause to our Patrons and wish to thank you for your loyalty and valued custom over the past 22 years.”

Independent Unionist Cllr Paul Berry said: “I was very sorry to learn that the owners have announced closer of The Montague Arms as a result of ongoing staffing issues.

“Just last week I had a conversation with the owner about his ongoing staff recruiting issues and the general hospitality challenges following the consequences of COVID.

“This business has been very much at the heart of Tandragee for many years and the town is shocked and saddened to learn of this news. The owners are from the town and our hearts go out to them at the minute given their commitment to the town for many years.

“I do know that many within the hospitality sector from small cafes to large hotels are facing very similar issues and let’s hope things will improve as these businesses have been the backbone of our economy for many years.

“Hopefully things will improve and one day soon The Montagu Arms can open again. Our thoughts go out to the remaining staff who have now been affected by this announcement

