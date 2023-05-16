New government data has found that over half of Northern Ireland drivers (58%) have used their hand-held mobile phone while driving and 46% believe that they are not likely to be stopped by the police for using it.

Although the overall number of mobile phone offences in Northern Ireland is decreasing year on year when 64% of drivers admitted to the same thing the year before, the shocking statistics covering 2021/2022 highlight how motorist are still not deterred by the automatic fixed penalty notice, six penalty points and a fine of £200 if caught.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the data analysed by CompareNI.com, males in general were shown to be the most likely to commit mobile offences while driving, with a higher percentage than females believing they wouldn’t get caught (48%).

Making a hands-free call accounted for the highest usage in a moving (49%) or stationary vehicle (47%), while 6% of drivers admitted to making a hand-held call while driving.

Older drivers were identified as the group who were least likely to use their phone while driving with just under a third (30%) of those aged 65 or over admitting to having done so in the last 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using a mobile phone at any time while driving is illegal. The Highway Code NI states that before setting off on a journey drivers should make sure they have switched off their mobile phones.

It also states that drivers must not use a hand-held mobile phone, or similar device, when it is unsafe or impractical to stop, except to call 999 in a genuine emergency.

Drivers should also avoid using hands-free phones while driving as it can cause significant distraction and increase the risk of crashing. Using a hands-free phone while driving may still be breaking the law as drivers must be in full control of the vehicle at all times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022 there were 1,762 mobile phone offences recorded by the PSNI.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon policing district recorded the largest number of mobile phone offences (344) in 2022, while the highest rate (per 10,000 people aged 16+) was reported in Lisburn and Castlereagh with 21.

Ards and North Down ranked lowest in both measures, with 35 detections which is equivalent to three per 10,000 people aged 16+.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mid and East Antrim had the second lowest rate in Northern Ireland with seven per 10,000 people 16+, closely followed by Causeway Coast and Glens with eight.

Ian Wilson, managing director of CompareNI.com, said: “It’s positive to see the number of mobile phone driving offences in Northern Ireland continuing to decrease year on year. However, it is worrying to hear that nearly half of those surveyed think the police won’t stop people who are using their phones while driving.

“Outside of the dangers it can cause to the driver and other road users, drivers caught using a mobile phone can face significant consequences. In Northern Ireland, if you're caught using a hand-held mobile phone while driving, you'll get an automatic fixed penalty notice, six penalty points and a fine of £200. If your case goes to court, you may face disqualification on top of a maximum fine of £1,000.

“Those caught using a mobile phone while driving also risk having their car insurance premiums increase significantly and even risk being rejected for a policy in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New government data analysed by CompareNI.com has found that over half of Northern Ireland drivers have used their phone while driving and 46% believe that they are not likely to be stopped by the police for using their mobile phone while driving

CompareNI.com has helped more than half of all drivers on the road in Northern Ireland find savings on everything from car insurance to niche items such as taxi, van, and motorhome insurance.