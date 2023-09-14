Watch more videos on Shots!

Following months of anticipation, leading British home, leisure and gardens retailer, The Range is delighted to confirm that it will be opening it’s new Lisburn store next Friday, September 22.

It will be located at Sprucefield retail park and the doors will be thrown open to the public during the grand opening at 9am.

The store will provide the local area with all the home, leisure and garden offerings of The Range. The new store has created a total of 82 new jobs, providing a fantastic boost to the local economy, both during the renovation of the unit being occupied and now as it prepares to open.

Customers will be able to discover all the variety and value they expect from The Range in their new store, with all the departments shoppers expect from home décor to cleaning essentials and kitchenware to soft furnishings.

A spokesperson explained: “There’s something for everyone regardless of style and budget! Prepare for the the upcoming festive season with The Range's signature Christmas department, ready and waiting instore from opening day! Whether your style is more traditional or bright and playful, there's decorations and lighting options to suit all homes!

“Don't miss out on our best-ever exclusive opening offers including 20% off all arts & crafts, 20% off all stationery, cards and party and 20% off selected floor lamps with 20% off all lightbulbs on top! There's also further exclusive opening offers across the store, but hurry... offers end October 8!

