Craft brewer William Mayne founded Bullhouse Brewery and Bullhouse East pub in Belfast. The brewery is now selling brews to major supermarkets

​Shoppers at two of Northern Ireland’s biggest supermarkets can now buy craft brews from Bullhouse Brewery, the Belfast-based craft brewer and the region’s largest independent brewery.

Described as a “major milestone for the business” by William Mayne, the founder and owner on the brewery in south Belfast, the deals are with Sainsbury’s and Asda.

Included is an exclusive new beer, Hoppy Days, for over 300 Asda stores across the UK, via a distribution partner.

Bullhouse, which also owns the popular Bullhouse East pub at the Holywood Aches in east Belfast. is supplying three beers — Pie Face, The Vibe, and Road Trippin’ — into 12 key Sainsbury’s stores here.

Bullhouse craft beers are now on the shelves of Sainsbury’s and Asda

“Securing this UK-wide exclusive listing with a major retailer like Asda is a moment of immense pride and validates the quality and consistency we have built over the last nine years,” William says.

“A commitment recently recognised by being named best drinks producer in the UK, 2024, by the BBC, as well as UK brewery business of the year 2025 by the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA).

“This move significantly expands accessibility for independent Northern Irish beer across Great Britain, fulfilling our ambition to meet national consumer demand and prove that independent Northern Irish breweries can compete on a national scale,” he adds.

The scope of the nationwide launch was made possible through the strategic relationship with Cave Direct, an independent, family-owned business, founded in 1979, with more than 40 years of experience distributing craft and specialty beers across approximately 90% of the UK.

Bullhouse was founded by William in March 2016 in a building on the family farm near Newtownards. He subsequently developed a new brewery at Boucher in south Belfast.

The Sainsbury’s deal aligns with an initiative to champion British and locally-sourced products, ensuring customers can more easily purchase high-quality local produce.