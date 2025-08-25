The new £1.7million entry-only access will take motorists from Central Way to the northern section of the shopping complex car park and will be welcomed by motorists as the current roundabout access is known for its congestion issues at busy times

Construction is now underway on a new £1.7 million access lane into Rushmere Shopping Centre from Central Way in Craigavon, aimed at easing long-standing traffic congestion at the main roundabout entrance.

Approved by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council in April, the project will create a new entry-only route for motorists heading into the northern section of the centre’s car park, approximately 80 metres south of Matalan.

Diggers have already moved on-site to begin excavation work on the long-awaited infrastructure upgrade.

The planning application was lodged by MBA Planning Ltd, Citylink Business Park, Belfast, on behalf of Killahoey Ltd, M12 Business Park, Portadown.

Speaking during a recent meeting, planning officers said the new lane is designed to reduce traffic build-up at the heavily used roundabout access point, particularly during peak shopping hours.

“This proposal seeks to provide access from Central Way into Rushmere Retail Park in order to reduce the congestion on the roundabout at the existing entrance,” a planning report stated.

“This will ease the congestion that occurs at busy periods, with a build-up of traffic at the adjacent roundabout. The proposal will involve the reconfiguration of the existing car park to the front of Matalan; three parking spaces will be lost in this reconfiguration.”