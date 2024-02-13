Shoppers told issues with tea supply ‘temporary’ as supermarket states “nationwide” problems with supply

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sainsbury's has cautioned shoppers in some stores that there are “nationwide” problems which could impact the availability of black tea.

But retail bosses have said the problems are “temporary” and stressed that the impact on consumers is expected to be “minimal”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A sign in one Sainsbury's store read: “We are experiencing supply issues affecting the nationwide supply of black tea. We apologise for any inconvenience and hope to be back in full supply soon.”

Supermarket says tea shortage should be temporary

Sainsbury's has been contacted for comment.

It is understood that the supply problems, which are partly linked to disruption of shipments through the Red Sea, are specifically linked to just one supermarket tea supplier.

Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium (BRC), said: “There is temporary disruption to some black tea lines, but the impact on consumers will be minimal as retailers are not expecting significant challenges.”

Tea is largely produced in Asia and East Africa, with China, India, Sri Lanka and Kenya producing around three-quarters of tea globally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad