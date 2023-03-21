Shortlisted businesses hope for title at FSB Northern Ireland Small Business Awards
The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has revealed the list of finalists for Northern Ireland in the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2023.
This prestigious event will take place on April 5 at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast, with Sarah Travers hosting the awards.
This year, FSB Northern Ireland received a record number of nominations from across the region, showcasing the exceptional resilience, creativity and innovation of our SMEs. With small businesses overcoming unprecedented challenges in recent years, it is more important than ever to recognise and celebrate the very best of Northern Ireland business who make major contribution to the economy here.
Brendan Kearney, FSB Northern Ireland Regional Chair, said: “As in previous years, we are astounded by the many fantastic entries across the 12 award categories. There have been so many exceptional challenges put in the way of businesses in Northern Ireland so to see the incredible determination and ambition of all who entered is so encouraging. We also thank our event sponsors who have shown the significance of SMEs through their support of the award. Our judges had a tough call to make on shortlisting and the decision on category winners will be even more so. I wish everyone the best of luck and look forward to meeting everyone at our celebration event on the 5th of April.”
Shortlisted businesses:
Community Award sponsored by STEP (MidUlster)
- Dungannon Enterprise Centre
- Enterprise North West
- Fermanagh Fun Farm
- Hagan Homes
- LE Graphics
- Inclusion & Diversity Award
- Challenge Training Studios
- Wysebites
- Yum’s The Word
Service Excellence sponsored by Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council
- Belfast Skin Clinic
- The Clinic at Vic-Ryn
- Cassidy Hospitality Group
- JHJ Agencies
- Nimbus
- Queen Bee Naturals
Exporter of the Year sponsored by InvestNI
- CET Cyrospas LTD
- HALT
- InspecVision Ltd
- International Business Centre
Family Business of the Year sponsored by Aldermore
- Autobits Motorstore Ltd
- Ballyboley Dexters
- GETERBREWED Ltd
- J&W McCall Supplies Ltd
- Kartsport Indoor Carting Centre
- Ronan Kealey Carpets
- The TransferTutor
Business & Product Innovation
- Bannside Pharmacy Ltd
- CET Cyrospas Ltd
- Flamma Ltd
- Hidden City Café
- JEPS Farm Safe Ltd
- NI Silver
- Trailblazer BBQ
Larger Small Business of the Year sponsored by McKees
- Exchange Accountants
- Nimbus
- Quadra
- Shredbank
- TODD Architects
- Westmond Logistics
- White ink Architects
Micro Business of the Year sponsored by Tyl by Natwest
- Aishling Lalor Dental-skin
- Blind Envy
- Bluefield Houseboats
- BlueSky Video Marketing Ltd
- Central Belfast Apartments
- iTekNI
- Occupational Therapy NI
Self-employed/freelancer of the Year
- Eden Consultancy NI
- HRD Services
- Jacqueline Rooney Ltd
- Kill It With Quizzes Ltd
- Pristine Property Maintenance
- The Growth Company
Start-up of the Year sponsored by Ulster University Business School
- Carma Coffee
- HALT Natural Fire Retardant
- Kill It With Quizzes
- NVision Studios
- Revive! Auto Innovations Belfast
- Smooth Communications
Sustainability Award sponsored by HSBC UK
- Ballyboley Dexters
- Carbonfit
- Farming Carbon
- iTekNI
- Killeavey Castle Estate
- Shredbank
Young Entrepreneur of the year sponsored by Staffline
- Ben O’Connor, Ben’s Sticks
- Rebecca McCullagh, Eden Consultancy
- Darren Workman Stirling, iTekNI