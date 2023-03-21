This year, FSB Northern Ireland received a record number of nominations from across the region, showcasing the exceptional resilience, creativity and innovation of our SMEs . With small businesses overcoming unprecedented challenges in recent years, it is more important than ever to recognise and celebrate the very best of Northern Ireland business who make major contribution to the economy here.

Brendan Kearney, FSB Northern Ireland Regional Chair, said: “As in previous years, we are astounded by the many fantastic entries across the 12 award categories. There have been so many exceptional challenges put in the way of businesses in Northern Ireland so to see the incredible determination and ambition of all who entered is so encouraging. We also thank our event sponsors who have shown the significance of SMEs through their support of the award. Our judges had a tough call to make on shortlisting and the decision on category winners will be even more so. I wish everyone the best of luck and look forward to meeting everyone at our celebration event on the 5th of April.”