Shortlists revealed for Made in Northern Ireland Awards 2025

By Claire Cartmill
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 08:17 BST
Over 40 businesses competing for top awards which recognise and reward the excellence of the manufacturing sector in Northern Ireland

The names of the manufacturing businesses that will be contesting this year’s Made in Northern Ireland Awards have been announced by Insider.

The awards recognise and reward the excellence of the manufacturing sector in Northern Ireland and showcase the successful achievements of innovative and forward-thinking businesses across the whole region.

2025 marks the tenth anniversary of the Awards and Insider will be celebrating the milestone in style at the special awards lunch taking place at the Titanic Museum on Friday, May 16.

The sponsors of the Made in Northern Ireland Awards 2025 are Bank of Ireland, HNH, MCS Group and power ni.

Digital Technology Award Uform Scanmatix Camlin Group Sensoteq Terex

Manufacturing Future Talent Award JMG Systems McCauley Trailers Smiley Monroe Mallaghan Engineering

Export Award Brett Martin Sensoteq McCauley Trailers Crust & Crumb Bakery

Food & Drink Award Armagh Cider Company RADD Brands Crust & Crumb Bakery

Medical, Life Sciences & Healthcare Award Leckey Haemoband Surgical Eakin Healthcare

Manufacturing Innovation Award Donite Plastics Senssoteq Mallaghan Engineering Rep Technologies

Apprentice of the Year Matthew Frizelle, Mallaghan Engineering Luke Rushe, Smiley Monroe Emer Cullen, Mallaghan Engineering Padraig Kelly, McCauley Trailers Diarmuid Walls, Mallaghan Engineering

Sustainable/Ethical Manufacturing Award Brett Martin Wrightbus Camden

Manufacturer of the Year (under £25m) RADD Brands Donite Plastics Scanmatix Haemoband Surgical Leckey McCauley Trailers

Manufacturer of the Year (above £25m) alternativeHEAT Camden Group Wrightbus Crust & Crumb Bakery Mallaghan Engineering Brett Martin

To sponsor the Made in Northern Ireland Awards 2025 please contact Tom Allport at [email protected] or call 07377 664841.

To book tickets for the awards lunch at the Titanic Museum, Belfast on May 16 go to https://www.insidermedia.com/event/made-in-northern-ireland-awards/tickets

For all other enquiries, contact Melissa Hodgson at [email protected] or call on 07353098515

