Show of solidarity for sacked P&O Ferries staff at Larne Harbour protest

Sacked P&O workers were joined by trade union representatives, politicians and members of the public to protest at the company move.

Dismissed staff with decades of experience working for P&O voiced disgust at their treatment, with some describing how they were escorted to their cabins by private security guards before being led off the vessel on Thursday

Several seafarers from rival operator Stena Line, which sails out of Belfast Port, joined the sacked P&O workers in Larne to show solidarity with them

The protest at Larne Harbour on Friday afternoon.

Politicians from the DUP, Sinn Fein, UUP and People Before Profit were among those in attendance

Police maintained a low-key presence at the protest, with several PSNI cars parked a short distance away from the demonstration.

Similar protests were held in Hull, Liverpool and Dover.

The national secretary of the RMT said that P&O workers will keep fighting, in light of many losing their jobs.

Kerri Fleck pictured at the protest.

Darren Procter said: “This is only the start. This is only day one.

He spoke to a crowd of around 250 demonstrators who came to protest in Devon against 800 P&O workers losing their jobs via a video link.

When asked how confident he was about workers getting their jobs back, he said: “We ain’t gonna lose, we ain’t gonna lose.

“We’re going to make sure our workers get back onboard their vessels.”

Protestors show their support for the sacked P&O Ferries staff.

The Transport Secretary said he reacted with “shock and dismay” at P&O Ferries’ “insensitive and brutal” decision to sack 800 seafarers with no notice and replace them with cheaper agency workers.

Grant Shapps, speaking to the Conservatives’ spring forum in Blackpool, said: “I want to take the opportunity to put on record my shock and my dismay at the insensitive and brutal treatment of its employees yesterday.

“Sacked by a pre-recorded Zoom meeting with just 30 minutes’ notice.

“No-one should treat employees in that way in the 21st century.”

Protestors at Larne Harbour on Friday afternoon.

He also noted how P&O had been one of those to accept Government support during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said the Government was unable to prevent P&O sacking 800 seafarers and replacing them with cheaper agency staff.

Mr Heappey said the company had behaved “disgracefully” but acknowledged the Government was powerless to stop it

“I think that is the reality,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“The Government anger will mean very little to those who have been sacked. I do feel very sorry for those people

“I do think P&O have behaved disgracefully and I wish that P&O had given the Government and the unions more opportunity to engage with them to try to save those jobs.

Protestors getting their point across at Larne Harbour on Friday afternoon.

“Ultimately, it is not something the Government can stop P&O from doing. Now the focus will be on supporting those who have lost their jobs.”