Marine works are due to begin this week on the largest single capital investment project ever undertaken by Belfast Harbour, the development of a new deepwater terminal to facilitate increased cruise tourism and enable offshore wind energy.

The project will see the £90m construction of a new dual purpose deepwater quay which will be able to accommodate some of the world’s largest cruise vessels, while also expanding the port’s capacity for offshore wind turbine assembly and installation. As a Trust Port, Belfast Harbour is self-financing and invests all post-tax profits in developing the port and estate to benefit the city and region.

With 146 cruise vessels scheduled to berth at Belfast Harbour this year, Belfast is already the busiest cruise port on the island and second busiest cruise port in the UK. The investment will futureproof Belfast’s position as a leading city for cruise tourism. It will also enable the growth of the already significant contribution of cruise tourism to the regional economy, estimated at between £20m-£25m per year.

Civil engineering contractor Graham Construction has been announced as the main contractor for the initial phase of the build. Stage one of the construction programme is expected to be delivered for the 2028 cruise season. Stage two of the build, anticipated by 2030, will further strengthen the infrastructure, so that the port can play a leading role in the assembly and installation of the next generation of floating offshore wind turbines.

The project will create a new home for cruise tourism in the port. From 2028, the majority of cruise vessels arriving into Belfast Harbour will dock at the new deepwater berth. To maximise the opportunity for the regional economy the existing cruise hub will be returned to its original use as a full-time facility for offshore wind.

This landmark investment is a key deliverable of Belfast Harbour’s Advance Regional Prosperity 2025-2029 strategy. Launched earlier this year, the strategy outlines Belfast Harbour’s plans to invest £208m in significant port improvements and £105m in the ongoing regeneration and development of the Harbour Estate and waterfront.

Chair of Belfast Harbour Commissioners Dr. Theresa Donaldson, said: “Having announced our ambitious new Advance Regional Prosperity strategy only a few months ago, it is exciting to be partnering with Graham to commence work on the single biggest investment project in Belfast Harbour’s history.

“As a Trust Port, our primary responsibility is to maintain and develop the Port for the good of everyone in the region, and this project delivers on that mission. It will help us to attract more turnaround cruise calls to Belfast, boosting the economic contribution of cruise tourism, while also providing a pathway to our longer-term ambitions of facilitating the construction of the next generation of floating offshore windfarms, ultimately helping Northern Ireland and its neighbours to reach their clean energy and net zero targets.”

Joe O’Neill, chief executive of Belfast Harbour, explained: “A key objective of this signature investment by Belfast Harbour is to attract more turnaround cruise calls to Belfast. This means that as one set of passengers disembarks, another set embarks on the same day. This will have a multiplier effect on visitor numbers, increasing associated bed nights while growing the positive economic impact for the region.

“The plan from 2030 is to utilise the facility to support offshore wind development as well as cruise. As offshore wind technology evolves, ports will play an increasingly central role and Belfast Harbour is uniquely placed, through this investment, through our existing facility, our expertise, local supply chain and location to be a key enabler of the power stations of the future in the Irish, Celtic and North Seas.”

Gerry Lennon, chief executive of Visit Belfast, continued: “Cruise tourism is essential for driving economic growth in Belfast and the surrounding region. The significant contribution it makes is highlighted in Visit Belfast’s New Horizons Tourism Strategy and the Department for the Economy’s new Tourism Action Plan.

“In collaboration with our strategic partner Belfast Harbour we are dedicated to positioning the city as a premier cruise destination while minimising the environmental impact. The development of the new deep-water quay will not only attract new cruise business but also greatly enhance the experience for visitors to our city, all while supporting Belfast’s sustainability ambitions commitment to environmentally responsible practices. This investment marks a pivotal milestone in the realisation of this transformative project."

Paul Scott, Graham contracts director, added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Belfast Harbour to deliver this project, not only will it enhance Belfast’s position as leading cruise destination but will also play a crucial role in enabling the future of offshore wind energy in the region.”

“As the works commence, we will focus on working closely with key stakeholders and the local community delivering social value and creating impact for years to come.”

