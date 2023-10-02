Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Musclefood, who have a new home at healthyshop.com, traded in Northern Ireland since its launch in England in 2013 but the restrictions imposed by Brexit made it difficult for the retailer to continue.

Now they’ve made a significant six figure investment to open a distribution centre in Enniskillen using mostly Irish sourced products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’re back with six hampers offering quality meats at affordable prices and a range of individual products from chicken and turkey to steak and sausages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During their eight years in Northern Ireland, Musclefood gained a reputation for quality and good value, serving over 130,000 customers.

Irish business Crust & Crumb have supplied Musclefood with its range of award-winning high protein pizzas for over eight years and also produce four million ready meals a year for the market leading online business.

Musclefood is now ready to pick up where they left off and do the same all over again for Northern Irish shoppers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Musclefood chief executive officer Nick Preston said: “We were devastated when we had to stop supplying Northern Ireland due to Brexit but are thrilled to be coming back and offering customers the same quality and value they’re used to.

“The difference this time is that we have a warehouse in Enniskillen and are working with a lot of local suppliers. We’ve managed to set this up in around three months, such was our determination to come back.

“We want to build the business back up in Northern Ireland to be part of the community with real links to quality producers and suppliers. That helps drive jobs and investment which can only be positive.

“The market is certainly different to when we took a break two years ago. The cost of living has skyrocketed and times are tough for people. We’re all about offering quality and value and are confident shoppers will love the range we’ll be offering.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Preston added: “There have been changes for us too. We’ve worked hard on the website to give customers a smooth shopping experience and have new ranges we’ll be introducing.

Online healthy food retailer Musclefood is back trading in Northern Ireland after a two year break. Musclefood, who have a new home at healthyshop.com, traded in Northern Ireland since its launch in England in 2013 but the restrictions imposed by Brexit made it difficult for the retailer to continue. Now they’ve made a significant six figure investment to open a distribution centre in Enniskillen using mostly Irish sourced products. Pictured is Musclefood chief executive officer Nick Preston

“Our Prepped Pots powered by Musclefood subscription service launched in the UK earlier this year and is already available in Northern Ireland. Early next year we’ll be revealing our diet and fitness programme Goal Plans powered by Musclefood which will help customers reach their health fitness goals.

“We have never forgotten about Northern Ireland and the opportunities it offers us. We’re looking forward to getting back to doing what we do best - offering quality and value to shoppers.”

Musclefood has been operating in the UK since 2013 and is known for its healthy, high protein meat hampers and fitness foods which have been feeding families and health fans for the past decade.