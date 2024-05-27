Niall McMullan, founder and managing director of Hercules Brewing Company in Belfast

​​Six craft producers of spirits, beers, cider and soft drinks in Northern Ireland could see export sales accelerate from a major initiative by one of the Republic’s biggest and most successful retailers.

Following a search for Ireland’s most talented and innovative suppliers in the food and drink industry, six specialists in drinks are among 27 ambitious suppliers from across both the Republic and Northern Ireland which have earned an opportunity to showcase their products by Aldi, one of the biggest grocery retailers in the Republic of Ireland.

The products from the six processors of a range of drinks are among a total of nine from Northern Ireland which have gone on sale in 161 Aldi stories for a limited period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local companies are Hercules Brewing Company, Belfast; Killowen Distillery, Rostrevor; Long Meadow Cider, Loughgall; McCracken’s Brewery, Portadown; Northbound Brewery, Londonderry; and Troughton’s Premium Cider and lemonade.

The important listing came as Hercules Brewing Company, one of Northern Ireland’s original craft brewers, celebrated a decade in business. The small company, founded and managed by Niall McMullan in 2014, is based in Belfast Harbour Estate and is known for its Yardmaster branded range of beers and lagers.

The distinctive beers are readily available in bars and off-licences here.

Niall launched the craft beers to “breathe new life into the city’s industrial heritage, especially brewing”, of his native Belfast. He’s created one of the most successful craft breweries in Northern Ireland and a business geared for growth in export markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company, he says, “pays homage to the great men who worked in the mills, the yards and factories, the men who were proud to serve apprenticeships and perfect their craft. The good men who valued people above possessions”.

The modern brewery, the first established in Belfast for over a century, is located within easy reach of the city’s iconic shipyard and former linen mills. The brewery carried forward Belfast’s textile heritage by using natural Irish linen cloth as part of the brewing process. The linen used in filtering the lager, ales and stout was all locally sourced from the city’s mills.

He chose Hercules as the brewery’s identity because Hercules Street, now known as Royal Avenue, was home to no fewer than 13 small breweries, including the original Hercules brewing operation, back in the late 19th century. The historic brewery was thought to have been based at Hercules Lane, now Garfield Street, around 1841.

Niall brought a wealth of experience and management expertise in alcoholic and soft drinks, especially in sales and marketing, to his pioneering enterprise that was influenced by the dynamic US craft beer revolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continues: “What we put in is what we get out of our beer. Our ingredients are natural – hops, malted barley, local water and our own yeast. There aren’t any chemicals, finishing agents, preservatives or additives in the beers. We know everything that goes into our products. Everything is traceable.”

The short-term listing with Aldi provides an opportunity to introduce shoppers in the Republic to artisan products not previously available on the supermarket’s shelves across the country.

Niall adds: “I am looking forward to working with the Aldi team in promoting the Yardmaster brand and beers to shoppers across the Republic, an immensely important market for us. It’s a tremendous business opportunity for us in a growth market with a sharp focus on quality craft beers.”

A strong performance in sales during the period could lead to a longer-term listing by Aldi. While Aldi does not operate in Northern Ireland – and is unlikely to do so in the near future – many local food and drink companies have won significant business with the discounter, including Strathroy Dairies in Omagh and Bangor’s Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt. Shoppers along the Northern Ireland border regularly visit Aldi stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi says that it will award contracts to a select few finalists following this trial sales period, and these successful finalists will continue to be stocked as Specialbuys throughout the year.

The discounter noted that from BBQ meats, versatile plant-based mayo to quality sweet and salty snacks as well as sophisticated 0.0% alcohol-free options, these 47 innovative Irish products showcase “the diverse food and drink industry of Ireland”.

This year’s cohort represents 18 counties from across the island of Ireland - showcasing their “undeniable passion, exceptional product quality, and remarkable entrepreneurial drive”.

Rachael O’Connor, Aldi’s buying director, says: “The passion and creativity of this year’s applicants is a testament to the calibre of talent working and innovating in the Irish food and drink space today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Aldi takes great pride in supporting and promoting small Irish businesses and on 23 May, 27 new Irish produced products will hit shelves as part of the initiative. These producers are on the pulse of consumers demands and leaning into growing trends such as alcohol-free alternatives and sustainable and circular food production.”