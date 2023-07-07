BBQ lovers in Manchester and other parts of Britain are now able to enjoy the unique sauces and rubs from Emily McCorkell, a Philadelphia-born foodie now running a successful artisan enterprise in Londonderry.

Owner of Lo & Slo Sauces, Emily was “absolutely thrilled” to win her first business in Britain with Firefly, a leading manufacturer of BBQ equipment and supplies in Manchester, last week. In addition, Lo & Slo will market Firefly’s market leading products here.

“We are absolutely thrilled to introduce our range of delectable BBQ sauces and rubs to the discerning palates of Great Britain,” says Emily.

"With our dedication to craftsmanship and our partnership with Firefly BBQ, we are confident that Lo & Slo will quickly become a household name in Britain for barbecue enthusiasts seeking exceptional flavours and quality. It’s an immensely encouraging breakthrough for my products in a market we’ve been exploring for some considerable time.”

With a range of six delicious products, including an award-winning Original BBQ Sauce, and an array of unique rubs for meats, Lo & Slo, Emily continues, aims “to bring a burst of flavour to the taste buds of barbecue enthusiasts throughout the country”.

Established in 2018 by Emily, a mother of two, Lo & Slo has gained an impressive reputation for delivering quality, taste and innovation.

“As a result of our commitment to using only the finest ingredients and a passion for crafting irresistible flavour combinations Lo & Slo has quickly become a favourite among grill masters and food lovers alike,” adds Emily.

Within its first year, Lo & Slo’s Sweet & Smoky BBQ Sauce and Sweet & Spicy Vinegar Mop gained prestigious awards, receiving the silver and bronze awards from Blas na hEireann, the Irish National Food Awards which are held annually as part of the Dingle Peninsula Food Festival.

Expanding upon its early success, Lo & Slo has since grown its product line-up to include a diverse array of sauces and rubs that cater to a wide range of culinary choices.

“The revamped Sweet & Spicy Vinegar Mop Sauce, now known as the Sweet & Spicy Chilli Mop Sauce, offers a perfect balance of tangy and fiery notes, elevating any dish,” she says.

“Our Screaming Banshee Roasted Ginger and Ghost Chilli Hot Sauce was created to provide a kick of heat for those seeking a fiery flavour adventure. For lovers of smoky taste, the Smoky Paprika Pork Butt Rub delivers a sublime combination of deep, rich flavours. Meanwhile, the Mighty Mustard Beef Rub and the Screaming Banshee Ghost Chilli Seasoning with Seaweed and Lime provide unique and unforgettable taste experiences."

Emily, now a key figure in the visionary LegenDerry food brand developed by the local council with producers and hospitality businesses, is well-known in the area for her street food truck and outdoor BBQ catering.

A graduate of the University of Missouri, Emily worked in California before volunteering to mentor teenagers in Londonderry on what she intended to be a short stint.

She arrived in the city in 2005 to work with the youngsters, subsequently met Norman, a local businessman, married and made Londonderry her home. She then set up Lo & Slo to bring her experience of healthy grilling and barbequing to her new home.

“I am a creative person naturally, so thinking up flavours, meals, and ideas is exhilarating for me,” she continues. Her love of cooking and recipe creation, she adds, came from her parents in Pennsylvania.

The successful Lo & Slo Sauces developed by Emily McCorkell. Pictured is steak marinated in Lo & Slo’s products

Emily says her focus is on “an old fashioned way to cooking, simple, creative, nutrient-dense food” from ingredients carefully sourced from local farms and other suppliers in the North West.

The sauces, natural and vegan friendly, are based on premium ingredients and recipes she’s developed from her experience in the US and her conviction that grilled food is generally healthier.

She explains: “Grilled meats tend to be healthier because fat is able to drip away, leaving less fat on the food itself.”

Her sauces also benefit from being cooked slowly. The distinctive Lo & Slo branding reflects her commitment the low temperature and slow cooking technique which ensures a healthier product with greater flavour.

The successful Lo & Slo Sauces developed by Emily McCorkell