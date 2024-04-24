Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Global global commercial real estate services, CBRE has confirmed the much-anticipated launch of the sale of the Slieve Russell Hotel Golf & Country Club.

The landmark resort hotel is expected to achieve a price in the region of €35million (over £30million).

The 224-bedroom hotel includes luxurious and extensive banqueting and leisure facilities together with a renowned PGA Championship golf course. The Slieve Russell is an iconic hotel business in a stunning countryside setting, strategically located equidistant from Dublin and Belfast.

The resort, on approximately 300 acres, opened in 1990 and quickly gained recognition as one of Ireland's premier upscale hotels. As the business thrived, there were numerous extensions over the years and now the buildings extend to approximately 27,500 sqm / 296,007 sq ft. The hotel presents in excellent condition on foot of considerable capital investment of almost €7.5m since 2019.

Paul Collins, head of CBRE Hotels Ireland, said: “The unique opportunity to acquire one of Ireland’s best known and highly profitable resort hotels rarely presents itself. The scale of ongoing investment in the hotel’s facilities and growing business will appeal to the national and international investment market.”

Slieve Russell Hotel features 224 impeccably furnished guestrooms and suites ranging in sizes from 22 sq. m to 80 sq. m. They have a contemporary design with a touch of elegance, providing a relaxing atmosphere. The hotel has an extensive food and beverage offering with four outlets that provide options for every occasion. The hotel features the Cranaghan and Woodford and Erne Banqueting Suite and attracts wedding business from a wide catchment area, both north and south of the border. The hotel has capacity to host national conferences with capacity for up to 1,000 delegates, with private entrance and car parking for approx. 800 cars.

The Ciúin Spa at Slieve Russell features 13 treatment rooms and is a sanctuary of relaxation nestled within the tranquil countryside. The Slieve Russell Country Club facilities include a 20m pool, jacuzzi, steam room, sauna and fitness suite.

The resort boasts an acclaimed 18-hole championship golf course, a nine-hole par-three academy course, a three-bay floodlit driving range, a putting green and a practice area. Designed by the highly regarded golf architect Patrick Merrigan, Slieve Russell is one of just eight PGA National designated resorts in the world. The Championship par-72 course measures over 7,000 yards. It is set amongst a stunning visual backdrop of Cavan’s countryside lakes and drumlins with part of the 50 acres of water that make up the Slieve Russell estate playing an intricate part in the design. The course is regarded as one of Ireland’s best parkland courses.