​​Smaller food producers hoping for business boost at Balmoral Show

Bronagh Duffin of Bellaghy’s Bakehouse NI is featuring in the popular culinary sessions at Balmoral

​Around 100 food and drink producers, mostly artisan and smaller enterprises, are hoping for significant sales from upwards of 100,000 people set to visit the huge FoodNI Food Pavilion at this year’s RUAS Show at Balmoral Park.

The colourful event opens tomorrow and runs to Saturday.

“It’s the biggest and more important event in our calendar of markets and other showcases for our products,” says Mervyn Kennedy, owner of Kennedy Bacon, a farm-based producer of ham and bacon, from Omagh.

“We’d expect to sell a substantial amount of our bacon and sample other produce that include pork sausages and puddings to the thousands of visitors to our stand.

Mervyn Kennedy of Kennedy Bacon in Omagh hoping for a business boost at Balmoral

“It’s a great way to meet existing and potential customers and to tell them about our range of produce.”

And Mark Douglas, better known as Krazibaker, from Dromore in Co Down, agrees.

“I’ll be making and baking my usual range of soda and treacle farls, potato cakes and pancakes on my stand as usual,” he explains.

“I’ve been taking part at Balmoral for more than a decade.

Mark Douglas, the renowned Krazibaker, is a popular Balmoral attraction with his hand baked traditional Irish breads

"Visitors love to watch me hand crafting breads and invariably buy. I wouldn’t miss it.

"While the four days are really hard work, the business is good and I love the craic with customers."

The Food Pavilion, according to Food NI chief executive Michele Shirlow, is the biggest showcase of local food and drink this year and will also feature top chefs providing hints on how best to use local produce for tasty dishes and snacks.

“We’ll have more companies than ever, mostly artisan and smaller enterprises, within the pavilion, now among the most successful features of what is the biggest show of its kind in Ireland and among the most significant in the British Isles.

There’s really no better way to sample the best of our produce and talk to the people behind our food and drink than by visiting the show,” says Michele.

“It’s also a very colourful demonstration that highlights the industry’s huge contribution to the local economy – over £5 million annually – and the interdependence between food and drink processing and the farming community here.

Another important aspect of the pavilion will be the focus on sustainability and measures for reducing food waste,” Michele adds.

FareShare, another important feature of the pavilion, will cover the work of the charity Homeless Connect.

This takes surplus food from retail, manufacturers and producers which is then distributed to over 170 charities, schools and community groups across Northern Ireland.

In the past year, FareShare was able to divert over 700 tonnes of surplus food, that would otherwise have gone to landfill, and distributed it to those within the community who need it most.

This is the equivalent of over 1.5 million meals.

Declan McKillop, the head of operations at Homeless Connect, says: “We are delighted to attend the Balmoral show this year and would like to thank Tesco for sponsoring our stand, it is great to be amongst so many of our donors at this event, without whom we couldn’t complete the work we do.”

Declan continues: “FareShare has a slot in the pavilion kitchen where a cookery demonstration will be carried out by chef Stephen Jeffers from the Forestside Cookery School.

"In addition, a food collection will be carried out on Saturday, any surplus food items can be left on the stage in the pavilion.”

Bronagh Duffin, the owner of Bakehouse NI, a popular cookery school in Bellaghy, is also delighted to be taking part in the culinary sessions.

“It’s great to have this marvellous opportunity to cook many of my most popular foods,” she adds.

"Taking part will help to increase awareness of the cookery sessions I offer at Bellaghy and which attract visitors from here and outside Northern Ireland.”

The Food Pavilion, the outcome of work over 12 months by the small FoodNI team, is designed to enable consumers to gain a greater understanding of the range of quality food and drink now readily available here.

It aims to support producers by enabling visitors to purchasing more of their products; and to showcase the close relationship with farmers.

“The need for closer collaboration and co-operation between the farmers and producers has never been greater than it is today because of the threats, challenges and opportunities developing here and in global export markets,” explains Michele Shirlow.

“We’ve all got to stand together to ensure that our agri-food industry is not undermined by the current global trade uncertainty.

“The pavilion is all about putting greatness on plates and in glasses, as we express ourselves confidently and passionately through our food and drink.”