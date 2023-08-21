Among original food and drink from local companies shortlisted by expert judges in Blas na hEireann (Blas), the Irish Food and Drink Awards, are Portuguese custard tarts, ice cream, charcuterie, ham, ginger wine, sauces and beer.

The local companies will learn their fate in the final stage of the awards next month in Dingle, Co Kerry.

The awards celebrate the very best of food and drink from across the island and are closely monitored by British and Irish retailers seeking new food ideas for customers.

Now in its 16th year, Blas saw its highest entries from across all categories along with many new producers entering the awards for the first time this year. During the judging, which took place over June and July, over 3,000 entries were judged, the biggest number of ever, which is a measure of the popularity of the awards and a recognition of their importance in the Irish food and drink scene.

Artie Clifford, chairman of Blas, says: “We are thrilled to be back again. Seeing so many new producers, especially from the North, enter this year is testament to the fantastic produce Ireland has to offer. I am really looking forward to celebrating past and new finalists and winners again this year. It’s also a measure of the high regard in which Blas is held among food and drink producers across the island.

“This year’s awards include the Blas Village where finalists will get the opportunity to showcase their products, engage with customers and meet key industry buyers.

“With over 3,000 products entered in this year’s Blas, making it as a finalist is a huge achievement and one to be very proud of. The competition ramps up year on year, meaning those producers which are short listed as finalists really are the crème de la crème of Irish food and drink.

“For finalist producers it is not just their exceptional food and drink which will be celebrated in Dingle but the people themselves, the passionate producers who make the very best of Irish will be recognised and rewarded."

The largest food awards on the island, Blas is open to all 32 counties. Judging took place during June and July and awards will be announced on September 29.

The Blas awards are also the biggest blind tasting of produce in the country, and the criteria on which the product is judged as well as the judging system itself, which was developed by Blas na hÉireann with the Food Science Department of University

College Cork, is now recognised as an international industry standard.

Andrew Rooney of Rooney Fish and Millbay Oysters in Kilkeel is a past winner of Blas na hEireann – a ‘first’ for Northern Ireland

Companies in all six Northern Ireland counties were shortlisted in various categories. Antrim had the largest number of companies shortlisted at 20, followed by Armagh at 16.

Tyrone had the smallest shortlisting at just two Artie adds: “We are always delighted to welcome Northern Ireland food and drink producers to the finals at Dingle. And I am delighted that producers from Northern Ireland have been so keen to support the awards. There’s a real enthusiasm in the North for Blas.”

Northern Ireland companies have always performed well at Blas, which is backed by Bord Bia, the Irish Republic’s food promotion and marketing board. Millbay Oysters of Carlingford Lough in Co Down, for example, has won the overall award for the best Irish food and has also performed well in the UK Great Taste Awards, winning a Northern Ireland Golden Fork.

Millbay’s Andrew Rooney sees Blas as “a tremendous marketing platform, increasing awareness in Ireland and beyond” of the quality of the Kilkeel firm’s multi-award- winning oysters and other seafood.

Indie Fude delis in Comber was also named ‘Producers’ Champion’ by the Blas team for 2022.

Food NI’s Michele Shirlow works alongside Artie in encouraging local companies to enter products in Blas. “Blas is a great way for a smaller company in particular to benchmark its products against other producers from other parts of Ireland and to benefit from extensive publicity.”

Other local category winners in the past have included Fermanagh’s Cavanagh Eggs, Burren Balsamics of Richhill, Long Meadow Cider of Loughall, Hannan Meats and Ispini Charcuterie, both from Moira.

