Republic of Ireland cyber security company, Smarttech247, is investing in Northern Ireland for the first time with a new Belfast sales, marketing and development hub, creating 30 jobs.

Headquartered in Cork, and with offices United Kingdom, Romania, Poland and the US, the company provides innovative security solutions and products to global businesses by using its own cybersecurity products and technology stack for managed detection and response, as well as threat and vulnerability management.

With a mission, ‘to keep our customers secure’, they are geared towards proactive prevention by utilizing the latest in cloud, big data analytics and machine learning, along with an industry leading incident response team.

Welcoming the company to Northern Ireland, Alan Wilson, head of international investment, Invest Northern Ireland, said the investment was ‘a great example of the Department for the Economy’s 10X Economic Vision in action’.

He continued: “Our Republic of Ireland team has been working with Smarttech247 since 2020 to showcase how Northern Ireland can be part of its ambitious global growth story.

"The mix of sales, marketing and development roles on offer, especially the number of graduate positions required, to support Smarttech247’s plans to develop and launch new cyber products in new markets, mean that these opportunities will have widespread appeal across a range of commercial and technical skillsets.

"This investment is a great example of the Department for the Economy's 10X Economic Vision in action, creating 30 jobs in the digital, ICT and creative industries and bringing high value inward investment to Northern Ireland as well as advancing our 10X ambition to grow exports."

Highlighting their investment into Northern Ireland, Alan continued: "Four jobs are already in place at the company’s office in Titanic Suites, and the total investment will contribute £925,000 of additional annual salaries to our local economy once all are in place.”

Invest NI has helped to secure the investment and 30 jobs for Northern Ireland.

Praising the success of other cyber security businesses within the province, Raluca Saceanu, chief exective officer of Smarttech247, added: “We’ve seen the success that other cyber security companies are having in Northern Ireland thanks to the talent and connections on offer, and we want to be a part of that.

"Invest NI’s insight into this, along with its support, is helping us to continue our global growth as we help businesses to defend themselves against cybercrime, reduce risk, comply with regulation and transform their operations.

“Our scaling strategy focuses also on developing new business in GB and Europe. The team at our new Belfast hub will lead on this work, developing cutting-edge skillsets to grow our digital technologies and R&D capabilities.

“Invest NI has also connected us with the Centre for Secure Information Technologies at Queen’s University Belfast, opening up new collaboration opportunities for us.

"We’re excited to see where opportunities such as this one, and our new team, will take us.”