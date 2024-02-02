Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Co Armagh company is now one of Europe’s industry leaders in both healthy and luxury snacks.

Consistently outperforming the category both in volume and value, Forest Feast brand has now reached £30 million in value and is growing at 30% year-on-year, according to Bronagh Clarke, Kestrel marketing director.

“Our newer brands of ACTI-SNACK and Just Live a Little have been extremely well received by retailers and consumers showing strong repeat rates and lots of new listings,” she says.

“We’ve had a very encouraging start to 2024 and expect further growth in Great Britain and the Republic in the months ahead,” explains Bronagh.

The snacking brand Forest Feast had also achieved new listings in Morrisons in Britain, Roadchef Forecourts in the UK as well as Synge and Byrne, Ireland’s high-end coffee business and Mocha Cafes in Ireland.

“We have launched some fantastic new flavours including Salted Dark Chocolate Cashews and Valencia Orange Milk Chocolate Almonds! We also brought out some wonderful Christmas lines this year.

“Our new Just Live a Little granolas have launched into Tesco Northern Ireland, Aldi, Spar, Avoca, Roadchef and Fine Food Stores. And Our ACTI-SNACK High Protein granolas launched in Dunnes Ireland, Ireland’s biggest retailer,” adds Bronagh.

Michael Hall founded Kestrel Foods in 1996, subsequently launching the Forest Feast and ACTI-SNACK brands with his late wife Lorraine. His vision and dedication have undoubtedly built it into one of the UK’s leading snacking businesses, recognised across the world for its premium and innovative ranges.