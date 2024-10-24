International music sensation Nathan Carter has officially stepped into the fashion world with the launch of a new clothing range.

The Liverpudlian has branched out of music to release the Carter Clothing collection, which aims to simplify the process of dressing well, making stylish outfits accessible to everyone, men and women.

The new range, which has taken 18 months to create, will be unveiled today (Thursday) at a launch event and fashion show in Lough Erne Resort in Enniskillen, where fans and fashion enthusiasts will gather to celebrate the exciting new venture.

Known for his huge contributions to Irish country music, Nathan has designed the collection to cater to a variety of occasions, from casual outings to family dinners. The collection emphasizes comfort and style, making it easier for individuals to feel confident in their clothing choices.

Nathan explained: “Looking my best has been a big part of my career as a performer.

"For me, if I am happy with how I look, I automatically feel more confident, whether I am walking out on stage or out socialising with friends. I wanted to create a collection of clothes that gives everyone the ability to dress well with minimal effort - classic pieces of good quality.

"There’s some of my own influences in there too, a lot of cool black items, smart stuff that doesn’t feel restrictive or too ‘try-hard’ and a bit of leisure wear for long days driving or going to the gym. I love boats as well as everything Irish, so you’ll see some of that in there as well.”

The Carter Clothing range features clever design techniques that offer a flattering fit. T-shirts are tailored with tighter fits around the shoulders and looser around the waist, ensuring comfort without sacrificing style. The collection also features versatile pieces like classic long-sleeve base layers, relaxed skinny jeans, and 100% merino wool jumpers made in Donegal, which nod to the Irish fishing and agricultural communities of the 70s.

He continued: “Created as an easy-to-wear range, Carter Clothing has everything you need in one place. Dressing well plays a big part in how we feel about ourselves and how the world sees us. Putting together an outfit isn’t easy, many people simply don’t know where to start when it comes to styling outfits, so with that in mind I decided to create a collection that made this easy.”

Whilst this range was designed primarily for men, Nathan’s collection also includes several unisex pieces, anticipating that women will be keen to incorporate items into their wardrobes.

“I designed a few key pieces knowing that the ladies would buy them for themselves – or steal them off their partner!” he joked.

"Whoever wears it, however they wear it, I want people to feel amazing in Carter Clothing.”

The clothing line also aims to be accessible with a price point that accommodates various budgets.

Urging fans to ‘stay tuned’ to social media tonight as the Carter Clothing website goes live, Nathan added: “It has been 18 months of really hard work getting the range together visiting the manufacturers and distributors and I’m delighted to say this big day is finally here. So a massive thank you to everyone for their support so far. So stay tuned tonight as the website goes live at 6pm. We’ve t-shirts, jumpers, jeans, shirts, shackets, jackets, tracksuits..you name it we’ve got it.”

Carter Clothing will be available in selected stores nationwide and online at carterclothing.ie starting October 2024.

Fans can follow @carter_clothing.ie on Instagram for style inspiration and tips.

As Nathan Carter continues to make waves in both music and fashion, he hopes his clothing line will empower people to feel amazing in their own skin, no matter the occasion.

1 . Carter Clothing International music sensation Nathan Carter has officially stepped into the fashion world with the launch of a new clothing range - Carter Clothing Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Carter Clothing International music sensation Nathan Carter has officially stepped into the fashion world with the launch of a new clothing range - Carter Clothing Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Carter Clothing International music sensation Nathan Carter has officially stepped into the fashion world with the launch of a new clothing range - Carter Clothing Photo: u Photo Sales