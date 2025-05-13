McDonald’s is putting the finishing touches on its newest drive-thru restaurant in Coleraine, with the grand opening confirmed for next week.

Located in the Asda car park, the upcoming £4million store will be the American fast-food giant’s second location in the town.

Construction of the single-story, state-of-the-art restaurant began in February, and the site is now nearly complete. Landscaping and parking facilities are in place, with only minor clean-up work remaining. A recruitment campaign has successfully filled around 120 full- and part-time positions, contributing a notable boost to local employment.

Management teams are currently on-site testing operations, while staff are undergoing final training and preparations ahead of opening day. Internal advertising billboards and self-service ordering kiosks are also in motion, as excitement builds for the restaurant’s official launch on Wednesday, May 21.

In a brief statement, a McDonald’s spokesperson told the News Letter: “I can confirm that the new McDonald’s restaurant in Coleraine opens on 21 May. There is nothing else at this stage.”

The restaurant will feature a modern drive-thru, customer order displays, and a spacious indoor dining area. A total of 39 parking spaces will be available, including designated areas for accessible parking and cyclists. In addition to its dining amenities, the site will include an innovative Playland area and clear signage to guide traffic and improve flow.

The new location aims to ease capacity issues at the existing McDonald’s in the Riverside Retail Park and will offer more convenience and choice for customers. It marks the latest in McDonald’s ongoing investment in Northern Ireland, where the company currently operates 33 restaurants and employs over 3,200 people.

Beyond employment, the restaurant is projected to generate between £50,000 and £60,000 annually in business rates, supporting local services within the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area. McDonald’s also notes that over £26 million is spent with local farmers and suppliers, including well-known names such as Kerry Group and Moy Park.

While the project has received a warm welcome from many local residents, some have raised concerns about potential traffic issues and limited parking capacity. However, McDonald’s management is confident that the site’s design and layout will help alleviate these concerns.

