The Northern Ireland Social Enterprise Awards 2024 took place on Friday (November 8) honouring the region's most impactful social enterprises.
This prestigious event was held in partnership with Go Succeed and the Department for the Economy at the Crowne Plaza in Belfast.
Hosted by local radio presenter and ambassador for the Social Enterprise sector, Cate Conway, the black-tie evening welcomed around 600 attendees from the private, public, and social enterprise sectors.
These annual awards shine a spotlight on the talented individuals, teams, and organisations making a significant difference in Northern Ireland. Over the past 12 years, the awards have highlighted the remarkable achievements of social enterprises, underscoring their vital role in transforming communities, fostering inclusivity, and positively impacting the environment—all while maintaining profitability.
The night featured a diverse array of winners across 18 categories. Notably, The Workspace Group and Downpatrick and Country Down Railway Association who were awarded ‘Social Enterprise of the Year’ in both the Over £500k and Up to £500k categories for their outstanding social contributions and collaboration with local businesses and communities.
Other accolades included Paula Jennings from Stepping Stones, who was honoured as Social Enterprise Leader of the Year, and Derry Credit Union, recognised as the Outstanding Staff Team of the Year. Patsy McShane took home the Lifetime Achievement Award on the night. A well-deserved accolade for a man who has dedicated his career and some 50 years of his life to the social enterprise, voluntary and community sectors and his dedication and commitment to the sector has been and continues to be second to none.
Colin Jess, CEO of Social Enterprise NI, said: “Once again, the Social Enterprise NI Awards has delivered an evening profiling the best of what the social enterprise sector in NI can offer.
"The quality of entries this year has continued to impress with almost 600 guests enjoying an evening of networking and celebration of the individuals and organisations who continue to go the extra mile in delivering and supporting those at most need in our society through their business ethos of delivering real profit with purpose. It was truly inspirational to witness the impact that all finalists make daily in society and their input to the wider NI economy.
“The Awards also generate increased awareness of the work of the social economy, and we are delighted that our recently launched Directory now makes it easier to contact these organisations, so what not find out for yourself and get in touch.
“Well done to all winners and shortlisted organisations. I would also like to thank all our sponsors, without whom the evening would not be possible.”
Economy Minister Conor Murphy, explained: “I’m a great believer in the power of social enterprise. These awards recognise and celebrate the transformative impact of social enterprise, and I congratulate all the award winners, and everyone involved. I want to continue to build the strength of social enterprises here which is why my Department is working with people from the sector to co-design an action plan for the future.”
Headline sponsor, Go Succeed added: “Go Succeed is proud to sponsor this year’s Social Enterprise NI Awards and it was an honour to spotlight social enterprises making a tangible difference in their communities.
“We were overwhelmed by the quality of the entries, people’s ideas, and their execution. We hope these awards not only recognise social enterprises already established, but act as inspiration for others to build their own.
“Go Succeed is here to support entrepreneurs whether they are just starting, growing, or scaling their social enterprises. The resources Go Succeed offers are a huge asset to business owners, and it is such a pleasure to be a small part of their success.
“Congratulations to all winners and finalists and we look forward to seeing your continued success.”
Individual category sponsors included Community Finance Ireland, Construction Futures, Department for the Economy, Edwards and Co, Evolv, Firmus Energy, Go Succeed, Halifax, Hays, H&J Martin, Housing Executive, Irish League of Credit Unions, Inspire, Kith and Kin Financial Services, Lockton, ProAptivity, Radius Housing, Transport Training Services, Ulster Bank and Viable.
Winners of 2024 Social Enterprise NI Awards:
Best New Start Up
Winner: Arts Care
Community Wealth Building Award
Winner: The Advantage Foundation
Rural Social Enterprise Award
Winner: Tidal Toomebridge
Credit Union Award – Up to 25m Turnover
Winner: Ormeau Credit Union
Credit Union Award - Over 25m Turnover
Winner: Coalisland Credit Union
Highly Commended: SAG Credit Union and CCU Credit Union (Clonard)
Co-Operative of the Year
Winner: Lurgan Credit Union
Best Use of Social Media
Winner: Madlug
Consumer-Facing Award (via public vote)
Winner: Bolster Community
Social Impact Award
Winner: The Advantage Foundation
Highly Commended: Habitat for Humanity ReStore
Young Person of the Year
Winner: Joey Crawford, Harry’s Place CIC
Highly Commended: Katie Whiteside, Madlug
Emerging Leader of the Year
Winner: Morgan Young, Downpatrick, and County Down Railway Association
Leader of the Year
Winner: Paula Jennings, Stepping Stones
Council of the Year
Winners: Belfast City Council and Mid and East Antrim Council
Social Value Partnership Award
Winner: Heatherington Contractors and React Social
Highly Commended: IncredABLE and ABC Council
Outstanding Team Award
Winner: Derry Credit Union
Highly Commended: Habitat for Humanity ReStore
Product Based Social Enterprise
Winner: Madlug
Highly Commended: Naturally North Coast & Glens
Social Enterprise of the Year, up to £500k
Winner: Downpatrick and County Down Railway Association
Highly Commended: Argyle Business Centre
Social Enterprise of the Year, over £500k
Winner: The Workspace Group
Highly Commended: GLL/Better
