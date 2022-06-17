Some Northern Ireland filling stations now charging over £2 per litre for diesel

Pacemaker Press 17/06/22 Fuel Prices in Newry on Friday, as price of fuel go above £2 a litre in some Petrol Stations across N Ireland. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker RM

Experts had warned since early March that the upward trend in energy costs could soon see prices at the fuel pump exceed the milestone of £2 per litre and the upward trend has meant that is now a reality in some Northern Ireland filling stations.

Back in March, as the war in Ukraine combined with post-lockdown demand and other inflationary pressures, the News Letter published an interview with the director of infrastructure and sustainability at the Northern Ireland Consuemer Council, Peter McClenaghan, warning that continued increases were likely in the coming months,.

Asked directly at that time if motorists were likely to see the £2 per litre mark breached in the coming months, Mr McClenaghan said: “I don’t want to make a prediction, but certainly if prices are continuing to rise ... it’s a worrying time.”

The consumer council’s latest figures for Northern Ireland, published on Thursday, showed one of the largest weekly price rises in months.

According to Thursday’s figures, a litre of diesel now costs, on average, 190.4p in Northern Ireland — a record high. Last week, the average price reported by the Consumer Council was 183.8p per litre.

For petrol, the figures suggest a similarly worrying trend.

The average price in Northern Ireland, according to the latest figures, is now 185.6p per litre — also a new record high average price. Last week, the average was 180.1p per litre.

The figures show an increase of around 47% in the price of vehicle fuel since this time last year.