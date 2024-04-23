Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Based at Market Square, the cooperative store offers customers the chance to buy from local producers and craftspeople, as well as cutting down on plastic and packaging by using the refill stations.

With produce including flour, spices, fruit and veg, bread, flowers, tea, coffee, cleaning products, and much, much, more, Sonas gives shoppers the opportunity to buy local at just the right amount for them.

The store opened its doors last December and is proving to be very popular, with it fast becoming a hub for the community.

Sonas grocer and cafe is a welcome addition to Lisburn city centre. Pic credit: Sonas

As well as the produce section, Sonas also has a welcoming cafe were people can meet, chat, and enjoy home cooked food, as well as tea or coffee from Lisburn based businesses.

Director of Sonas, Julie Hoey explained that the idea for the store first started during Covid when people were becoming more aware of the importance of shopping local and supporting small businesses.

“The idea first came about during the pandemic,” Julie explained. “We were involved in a small food growing project growing fruit and veg and thinking about how people were focusing more on food and where it comes from.

"We came across this unit in Market Square and very quickly we decided to give it a go.”

The store aims to reduce food waste and packaging. Pic credit: Sonas

The concept for the store quickly grew and began to focus on reducing waste and packaging.

"Most of us have been appalled at the amount of recycling we have to do at home and the realisation that we have become very used to having our food in plastic,” Julie continued. “It feels like something isn’t quite right.

"Most people who are interested in buying fruit and veg locally are also interested in buying foods that are minimally processed.”

Julie went on to say that the refill side of the store isn’t just about reducing packaging, but also about reducing food waste.

Some of the refill stations at Sonas. Pic credit: Sonas

"The refill is about packaging for most people but for me it’s about reducing food waste as people only buy what they need.”

Sonas has also made it a priority to support local farms and producers, stocking items from the likes of the Daily Apron, Suki Tea, and Mathew Algie Coffee, all of which are based in Lisburn.

"We use good producers we can trust,” Julie continued. “That is what is important to us.

"The idea is to be as local as possible.

Sonas store and cafe at the heart of the Lisburn community. Pic credit: Sonas

"We have new options every week.

"The aim is to amplify local makers, particularly small makers who are just starting out.”

As well as stocking food and household products, Sonas also welcomes local craftspeople to sell their wares, including beeswax candles, crocheted items, and children’s clothes.

Sonas, which means ‘happiness’ in Irish, also welcomes people into its cafe, where the food is made in-house each day, with options for gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan and vegetarian customers.

"We have a cafe in house which sells local produce and practically everything is made in-house from scratch,” Julie explained. “That is a big part of our culture and ethos."

The store, which employs three members of staff, is currently open Wednesday to Saturday 10am-4pm, however there are hopes of expanding the opening hours, as well as plans to host local groups and run events such as a book club and hobby group.

Sonas is also keen to expand its range of produce from local suppliers and craftspeople, as well as welcoming volunteers to help out in the business.

Julie went on to say: “We are trying to make sure people have the opportunity to make friends and have social things to do.

"A big impetus in opening the shop was to give Lisburn something to be proud of.

"We are trying to create a destination venue. We have people come from far away and we have a mix of customers.

“We have quite a few folks who are making us a regular stop.

“The reaction from customers has been really good. We have been consistently busy for the first few months.

“Another part of our investment in the city is to amplify what other traders are doing, sharing on our social media and amplifying the fact that Lisburn is a place worth coming to.

"Sonas is a cooperative, we are ‘profit with a purpose’. It’s about investing back in to the community.

"We want to make this a space the local community can come and feel welcome in. We are trying to create a space for community groups to meet.

“We want to be something for everyone.

“It is a flexible space and we are open to having conversations with people, we are really interested in stocking more local food stuffs and hearing from people who are just starting out making things. We want to give them an audience and a shop floor.

Julie is keen to welcome volunteers to help out at the store, with the hope of expanding opening hours and promoting the business.

"We currently employ three people but we are keen to welcome volunteers,” she added.

"We have lots of different volunteering opportunities from as little as two hours a month.

"There are lots of opportunities to mark this work well.”