Son’s cancer battle sews seeds for parents to start booming business

Husband and wife team, Sarah and Paul Thompson of Ted & Stitch, are pictured as the local embroidery company celebrates a bumper second year in business. Picture by Stephen Hamilton / PressEye

Sarah Thompson from Randalstown started her embroidery company from her kitchen table two years ago when her son Nate, now five, was in remission having been treated for a rare kidney cancer since he was just nine months old.

The mum-of-three is now celebrating a bumper second year in business that has included the opening of a new workshop, the creation of five new jobs and an impressive 225% increase in sales.

Sarah started Ted & Stitch in February 2020 with an initial investment of £700 to purchase a sewing machine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah and Paul with Nate (left), Alfie (right) and Arthur on Sarah's knee with their dog Vinny

She said: “Throughout Nate’s illness, I kept thinking, why aren’t there T-shirts with [messages like] ‘I’m Brave’, ‘I’m Awesome’ or ‘I Can Do This’ – something that I could empower him with.

“When my son was in remission, our future had never looked brighter, but I was still in a bad place. The old Sarah was gone and I knew that I needed something for me.

“One day, my husband Paul encouraged me to do what I’d always wanted to do and make T-shirts with positive and inspiring messages on them ... and Ted & Stitch was born.

“I bought a machine and got creative for my boys and it wasn’t long before I started receiving orders from family and friends.”

Sarah said that when her son Nate was in remission, the family's future never looked brighter, but she was still in a bad place. Picture by Stephen Hamilton / PressEye

Launching just before lockdown, Sarah, who is mum to Alfie (seven), Nate (five) and Arthur (three), did not foresee the initial growth her company would experience.

Her husband Paul left his job in sales to implement their exciting plans for growth and the couple hasn’t looked back.

Following unprecedented demand for jumpers, T-shirts and workwear, there has been a further investment of £65,000 in seven new state-of-the-art machines.

Sarah said: “Never in a million years when I was sitting at my kitchen table stitching those initial orders did I imagine that Ted & Stitch would be where it is today – a growing business with our own workshop, seven machines, five members of staff and orders from across Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and UK.

“I feel very lucky to be able to work with my husband in our family business and have a fantastic team of employees. We love what we do and I can truly say that our success is a result of sheer hard work and determination.”

She said: “Ted & Stitch is personal, that’s what makes us unique. We don’t have customers, we have friends. Every single order we receive, we know there is a story behind it. To be part of that is something very special.”

For find out more go to www.tedandstitch.co.uk

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry