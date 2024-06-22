I became profoundly deaf at a young age and as I grew up, the hearing world often seemed like a daunting place, brimming with challenges and barriers that seemed insurmountable. Yet, in every obstacle, I found an opportunity, and in every silence, I discovered a new way to communicate.

Today and especially to mark deafblind Awareness week (June 24-30) , I am proud to share my journey and the story of 121 Captions, a company dedicated to bridging communication gaps and fostering inclusion for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Growing up, my world was shaped by the absence of sound. I relied on lip-reading and written communication to connect with others. Despite these methods, I often felt isolated in a world designed for those who could hear. This sense of isolation fuelled my passion for creating a more inclusive society, one where everyone, regardless of their hearing ability, could participate more fully and equally.

Back in the day I studied business with Japanese at Ulster University and then relocated to London to read law; however, with no understanding of deafness within the profession I found it impossible to secure a job. I was very frustrated at the time as my dream was to be a solicitor.

I began working as finance manager for a deaf charity in London and later trained as a lip-reading teacher. However my professional journey really began in an environment where the need for clear and accessible communication was paramount. I worked as a forensic lip-reader, a role that demanded precision and an acute ability to interpret silent conversations for the courts, police, and the media. This experience honed my skills and deepened my understanding of the critical role accurate communication plays in every facet of life. It also planted the seed for what would eventually become 121 Captions.

121 Captions was born out of a desire to provide high-quality, real-time human captioning services. Our mission is simple: to ensure that everyone, regardless of hearing ability, can engage fully in conversations, meetings, and events. We offer a range of services, including live human captioning for conferences, webinars, and virtual meetings, deaf awareness training, sign language interpretation, forensic lip-reading, and on-demand transcription services. Each service is designed with the same goal in mind – to make communication accessible and effortless for all.

What sets 121 Captions apart is our commitment to excellence and our deep understanding of the needs of the deaf and hard of hearing community. Our team comprises experts who are not only skilled in their craft but also passionate about making a difference. Many of us, including myself, have firsthand experience of the challenges faced by the deaf community. This personal insight drives us to go above and beyond in delivering services that truly make a difference.

One of the most rewarding aspects of my journey with 121 Captions has been witnessing the impact of our work. I’ve seen students excel in their studies because they can now follow lectures in real-time. I’ve watched professionals thrive in their careers because they can fully participate in meetings and presentations. These successes are a testament to the power of accessible communication and the potential it unlocks for individuals and organisations alike.

We are constantly educating people around us about accessibility and inclusion. One recent example is my work with IAM RoadSmart, the Institute of Advanced Motorists, to make their training accessible by adapting the delivery and examination so that I was able to achieve my Advanced Driver certification. I also have clients all over the world including Walt Disney, Sky News, BT plc, Microsoft, Google and Metropolitan Police and recently presented a live transcription of this year’s Isle Of Man TT.

As a deaf entrepreneur, I’ve faced my share of challenges. There were moments of doubt and frustration, times when the path forward seemed unclear. But each challenge was met with determination and an unwavering belief in the value of our work. Today, I am proud to lead a company that is not only a leader in the field of human captioning but also a champion for inclusivity and accessibility in 23 languages.

121 Captions is more than just a company; it is a testament to the power of perseverance, the importance of accessibility, and the difference that one person’s vision can make. I am deeply grateful for the journey so far and look forward to continuing this important work for many years to come.

For more information about our services, please visit here. Let’s continue breaking down barriers together.

