The 22 kWh chargers are situated at the college’s two locations in Enniskillen and have been installed to meet growing demand from the institution’s staff and students alike.

The collaboration enables the college to boost its green credentials while also providing a welcome service for those that commute to the campus by EV.

Philip Rainey, CEO, Weev, said: “It is a pleasure to welcome the launch of our new charging facilities at South West College.

“Organisations across all sectors are increasingly looking at new ways to improve their sustainability and future proof their facilities. Choosing to install EV charging bays plays a big part of the solution.

“We’re working with businesses, schools and colleges, sports clubs and others in every part of the country helping to bring their EV aspirations to reality.

“It is fantastic to hear how well the new chargers have been received by users at South West College, further adding to the growing provision of EV infrastructure in Co Fermanagh.”

South West College principal and chief executive, Celine McCartan, added: “We are delighted to be working with the Weev team on the installation of this EV charging infrastructure at both our Erne Campus and Skills & Technology Centre in Enniskillen. The infrastructure will support the staff and students in Enniskillen who have already chosen to drive an electric vehicle and we hope it will encourage further drivers to make the switch.

“Carbon emissions from transport is one of the single biggest factors of the current climate crisis and we at South West College continually strive to find new ways to reduce our carbon footprint and I hope that this infrastructure will play a significant role in that.”

Weev launched last year with a vision to transform EV charging infrastructure across Northern Ireland.

Last month, London-based Octopus Investments announced plans to invest up to £50 million in the rollout which will see Weev install thousands of charging points in the coming years.

South West College is plugging into a greener future with new electric vehicle (EV) chargers provided by leading charge point operator Weev. Pictured are South West College students Fiacra Avery and Zara Hutchinson with Weev CEO Philip Rainey