Southern Regional College celebrates 16 managers achieving Carbon Literacy certification

Southern Regional College’s (SRC), commitment to sustainability is not just a goal but a core part of the College’s ethos. The College is proud to announce 16 managers have recently achieved Carbon Literacy accreditation through the Carbon Literacy Programme. This prestigious certification, delivered by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, underscores the College’s ongoing efforts to foster environmental awareness and action within the College.

As members of the SRC Sustainability Working Group, each of these managers has played a vital role in advocating for and integrating sustainable practices across campuses. To date the Working Group has taken steps to reduce printing and implement actions to reduce energy consumption across campuses whilst promoting digital alternatives. Other actions have included rewilding projects, involving ecological restoration projects, to increase biodiversity and moving from nature protection to recovery and restoration.

The Carbon Literacy Programme provides individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to understand climate change and its impact, empowering individuals and organisations to take action to reduce carbon footprints. This milestone marks a significant step forward in strengthening the College’s commitment to sustainability, both in its operations and in the education provided to students.

The training, which was designed and delivered by the experts at Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, equips our managers with the tools to lead by example and influence change within their teams and the wider college community. With climate change being one of the most urgent global challenges, the accreditation ensures that these leaders are well-placed to make informed decisions, promote green practices, and drive sustainability initiatives throughout the College.

Lindsay Bronte, Organisational Development Manager at Southern Regional College commented: “Our focus on carbon literacy aligns with SRC’s broader strategy to promote environmental stewardship and prepare our students for the challenges of a rapidly changing world. These 16 managers, with their enhanced knowledge of carbon reduction, are now equipped to inspire and guide others in adopting sustainable practices across all aspects of college life.

But our journey doesn't stop here. In the coming months, further training will be offered to both staff and students to extend the benefits of carbon literacy across our entire college community. We understand that sustainability is a collective effort, and by providing this training, we aim to engage all members of our community in meaningful action towards a greener future.

SRC is committed to playing a leading role in promoting sustainability in education. By investing in carbon literacy, we are helping to ensure that our staff and students are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and motivation to take decisive steps in the fight against climate change.