For 85 years, Hillmount Garden Centre has been a cornerstone of Northern Ireland’s horticultural industry, growing from humble beginnings to a multi-award-winning, fourth-generation family business. It's a story that has unfolded across generations, and one I’m proud to have been a part of every step of the way.

I grew up surrounded by the plants, flowers, and people that made Hillmount what it is today. My grandparents, Hill and Lily Mercer, established the garden centre in 1940, right in the middle of World War II. It was a time when people needed hope, and we provided that through plants and vegetables, offering not just sustenance but a reminder of life’s beauty. Those values of care, generosity, and resilience still define Hillmount today.

As I took the reins from my father, I felt the weight of that legacy and the responsibility to keep it alive. But I also saw the opportunity to grow the business, to take what my grandparents built and share it with more people. At 70, I can proudly say that Hillmount has expanded into five locations – Ards, Bangor, Belfast, Cheshire, and our newest store in Carrick. And while we’ve grown, we’ve never lost sight of our roots, staying deeply connected to the communities we serve. That’s something my father and grandfather believed in, and it’s something I continue to champion.

With a firmly established business in East Belfast for over 70 years, I started to consider future-proofing the business for my sons and their children. When my grandfather started the business 85 years ago, I’m not sure that he or my dad would ever have imagined that we would be the proud owners of five garden centres.

I think he was modest in his approach to building locally for the local people and I firmly believe in nurturing the local community in each of the areas where we trade. I employ local managers in each of our stores and my wife Edith and son Alan are firm fixtures in our flagship store, walking the shop floor with me every day.

As a Fellow of the Royal Agricultural Society, I’m consistently finding new ways of innovation and leadership within the gardening sector.

In 2023, a moment that truly stands out to me was when I received the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to business and the economy in Northern Ireland.

As well as receiving my BEM at Hillsborough Castle, Edith and I were invited to a Garden Party in Buckingham Palace which was a truly special occasion. Being acknowledged with the honour of a BEM for doing something that I love has been the greatest of my life. It’s certainly been very humbling and so many customers still congratulate me in the garden centre to this day which is just lovely.

Beyond the accolades, there have been challenges to navigate, particularly in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. During lockdown I was really concerned about peoples’ mental health so I was desperate to be able to provide plants so they could get out and enjoy their gardens even though they couldn’t leave home. We operated a strict click and collect and delivery service and it was a godsend. Now times have changed and people like to see, touch and feel the plants, bbqs and garden furniture they’re purchasing so while online sales are still strong, footfall is definitely better than ever.

Hillmount’s flagship store in Castlereagh remains the only garden centre in Northern Ireland to be awarded four-star status by Tourism Northern Ireland. We’ve continued to innovate and expand, adding a 5,000 sq ft plant area to offer even more variety. I’m always thinking ahead – whether it’s adding air fryers and robotic lawnmowers to our product lineup or introducing new ways to engage our customers.

But it’s not just about business for me. It’s about making a difference in the community. Since 1940, Hillmount has employed thousands of local people, and I take great pride in providing job opportunities in the Lisburn and Castlereagh areas. I believe in hands-on learning, so I personally mentor our staff on the shop floor, teaching them plant care techniques that can only be gained through experience.

Our commitment to the community extends beyond the garden centre and workforce. Hillmount is home to Ireland’s largest garden centre Christmas grotto, which attracts 5,000 children each year. We also host the Santa Paws event, where over 280 dogs come to meet Santa. These events, along with gestures like gifting visitors on Mother’s and Father’s Day, and providing free hot chocolate to P7 students on transfer test days irrespective of whether they’ve actually sat the test, highlights the family-centric ethos at Hillmount’s core.

We also support local businesses by sourcing products from Northern Ireland suppliers and offering retail space to local artisans. I’ve always been passionate about advocating for independent garden centre owners, and I’ve worked closely with UK and EU government representatives to champion our industry. In fact, Hillmount hosted a press conference for the Northern Ireland Executive to announce the reopening of garden centres after lockdown—an essential moment for our industry.

In addition to my business ventures, I’m proud to be a philanthropist. Hillmount has donated over £200,000 to local charities, including £10,000 in 2024 alone. I’m also proud of the £162,000 raised from sales of East Belfast-themed books by author Aidan Campbell for good causes.

Outside of work, my adventurous spirit takes me to the skies as a hot air balloonist. Edith and I have travelled the world with our balloons, and we’ve created some truly magical memories. I even owned a balloon featured in a James Bond movie! Recently, I donated a balloon to the Ulster Aviation Society, hoping to inspire the next generation of balloon enthusiasts. If one young person is inspired to become a hot air balloonist from seeing my balloon on display, I will be very happy.

Looking back on this journey, I’m filled with pride and gratitude. Hillmount is not just a garden centre – it’s a legacy, one I’ve had the privilege of nurturing. And as we continue to grow, I look forward to seeing what the next generation will do to carry this legacy forward.

Only last week, Hillmount was honoured with the Business Success Award at the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Business Awards 2025 as well as getting the Highly Commended award for Excellence in Customer Service.

As our family celebrates 85 years of supporting our loyal customers in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area this year, these awards reinforce our commitment to growing and sustaining our business for our customers, our staff and future generations. We appreciate everyone who chooses to visit Hillmount as they are contributing to our success each and every day.

It’s been an incredible ride, and I can’t wait to see where it goes next.

Hillmount Garden Centre Robin Mercer, fourth-generation owner of garden lifestyle business Hillmount, who was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the King's New Year Honours List which recognises the outstanding achievements and service of extraordinary people across the United Kingdom.

​Two year old Reya Mercer celebrates the news that Hillmount Carrick will open in spring. She is pictured with dad Alan and grandparents Edith and Robin. The expansion brings to five the number of garden lifestyle stores operated by the Mercer family in Northern Ireland and England. Hillmount Carrick will open with a £1.5m investment and will create 10 new jobs.

Lily and Hill Mercer with daughter-in-law Pamela and grandson Robin