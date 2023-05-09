The retailer’s on-going sponsorship of Northern Ireland’s biggest agri-business event represents SPAR NI’s long-term commitment to local farmers and suppliers, with over 75% of their fresh produce throughout their own brands sourced locally.

Taking centre stage at this year’s Show is one such line, a new range of meal solutions, branded ‘The Kitchen, Cooked Locally’, which has been developed in collaboration with some of NI’s best local producers, creating a wide choice for shoppers looking for quick and tasty evening meals.

Dozens of The Kitchen products will be available for sampling at SPAR’s exhibition space at The Show, from luxury curry and pasta dishes alongside some delicious sides. The team also has dessert covered, with The Kitchen’s range of award-winning homemade puddings on offer.

Complementing The Kitchen range of samples will be SPAR’s enjoy local range of Northern Irish sausages and steaks, plus sweet treats including caramel slices and brookies – a brownie and cookie hybrid – served up alongside Greek yoghurt and mango compote.

Bronagh Henderson, Fresh marketing manager at Henderson Group says Balmoral Show is not only the perfect platform for shoppers to taste these products, but also learn more about SPAR NI’s roots in the local agri-food and business community.

Bronagh said: “We have worked with some of our long-term suppliers to create The Kitchen, which brings some new and exciting products to the shelves of our stores. Working with the likes of Daily Bake, K&G McAtamney, Big Pot Co. and Davidson’s Puds has allowed us to be innovative and create products that align with recent food trends, while providing quick, tasty meals for tonight’s tea at value prices.

“£300,000 has been invested into the line, which has choice and value at its core. We know from research that shoppers want to try new foods that are made locally and are easier to cook, which is exactly what The Kitchen represents.”

The Kitchen’s ‘dish-tractingly’ tasty products will just be one exciting element of SPAR NI’s presence at Balmoral Show this year. Alongside the sampling station, SPAR’s iconic Big Red Stetsons will also make their return, available for show-goers to pick up in exchange for a donation towards SPAR and EUROSPAR NI’s charity partners, Marie Curie and Cancer Fund for Children. Last year, funds of over £18,000 were raised in just four days.

This year, SPAR has added a Stetson Selfie Station where visitors can capture themselves with their Big Reds and share for their friends to see across social media.

The on-site SPAR shop will also open its doors once again, providing all the essentials visitors and exhibitors will need pre-show and throughout the duration of the event, from fresh sandwiches and Barista Bar coffee to water, snacks and treats.

While on the penultimate day of the Show, Henderson Wholesale will gather with their local food partners for the annual Fresh Supplier Breakfast, which takes a strategic look at Henderson’s ambitions for their partnerships with suppliers and retailers in the future.

Bronagh Luke from Henderson Group is pictured with Vickie White from the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society. SPAR NI is a Platinum Sponsor of the show for its 12th year this year, continuing the company’s support for the local agri-food industry

Bronagh added: “Balmoral Show is not only a chance for us to engage with our shoppers and reveal our new products, but also get some quality time with our suppliers. Balmoral is the biggest agri-business event of the year, and we are looking forward to catching up with our peers and partners, meeting our shoppers and sharing what’s new at SPAR NI this May at The Show.”