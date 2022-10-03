An urban format SPAR store at One Elmwood Student Centre and Students’ Union at Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) has been built to international standards with some new food concepts and design features.

Henderson Group, which owns SPAR NI, worked with SPAR UK and SPAR International alongside the project team at QUB to design and build the £250,000 Union Shop within One Elmwood, bringing a host of new products and services to over 27,000 students and staff.

Paddy Doody, sales and marketing director at Henderson Group, said: “One Elmwood, the new Queen’s Student Centre and Students’ Union has been seven years in the making.

"It is a £40m world-class complex which will be home to thousands of students from around the world, so we had an opportunity to develop something unique."

Focused on student needs, the Union Shop brings a number of firsts for the SPAR brand in Northern Ireland.

Mr Doody continued: “The store is proud to introduce the first ever non-dairy self-serve coffee concept under Barista Bar, with its plant-based only machine, which we believe is a first for Northern Ireland.

“Students are the main force behind the demand within this market locally, they are savvy in that they’re not only looking for value prices but top-quality produce that is made right in front of them, which is exactly what we’re delivering with the Delish Burrito Bar and our great value meal deals.”

While the Union Shop may be built with international concepts in mind, the design is derived from local landscapes, created to inspire its student community.

Director of student plus Caroline Young, added: “We are delighted to partner with SPAR in our new Union Shop to deliver the best value and range of products to our students, staff and the wider community.

"One Elmwood is a one stop shop for all our student needs, and it’s important that they have access to good quality food and refreshments to keep them going whether they are working in our collaboration spaces, taking part in Clubs and Societies or just chilling out in our tech friendly space.

“We look forward to working with SPAR to make our Union Shop the place to go for students at Queen’s.”

Store manager, Glenn Patterson, added: “Belfast’s culture is truly unique. SPAR in Northern Ireland is over 60 years old, so we have a lot of history to bring to our store, which will not only welcome international students but help locals feel at home.

“We have created a store that students will want to visit and experience. The design is urban but bursting with Belfast heritage, such as the shipping container which houses our Burrito Bar. We want our students and staff to feel revived and excited when they visit us, aligning with the ethos of One Elmwood as a whole.

“I have 35 years of retail experience, alongside some of my long-serving management team, but we also have eight students who are taking on new roles and learning vital skills by joining our workforce.

"It’s a fantastic team and we’re so excited to welcome everyone to the new store.”

Henderson Group’s new Delish brand has been exclusively adapted for the store, built specifically for its customer base of 27,000 staff and students

Henderson Group sales and marketing director Paddy Doody is pictured with Grainne Doherty, interim head of Eventus, Culture and Arts at Queen’s University, Belfast

The new SPAR at QUB’s One Elmwood Student Centre houses NI’s first ever Barista Bar Planted machine with dairy free options