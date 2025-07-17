Darryl Marshall is the new chair for Specsavers Northern Ireland

Darryl Marshall has been appointed as the new chair for Specsavers Northern Ireland.

Darryl, who is a retail director at Specsavers Newtownabbey, has worked for Specsavers for 12 years. He began his journey with Specsavers Newtownabbey working part time while studying Business Management at Ulster University.

Upon leaving university, Darryl took on a full-time role as an optical assistant before progressing through the store as supervisor and manager and has been the store’s retail director since 2022.

During his time at Specsavers, Darryl has also completed the Dispensing Optician course through the ABDO College. This course enables staff to gain specialised knowledge, enhancing the services they can provide for customers.

Darryl graduated from the course as a qualified dispensing optician in 2018.

The new role as chair means that Darryl will be working closely with other divisional chairs across the UK and ROI, as well with the Regional Support Team to drive and co-ordinate divisional activity, driving local action and identifying solutions to operational challenges for Specsavers in Northern Ireland.