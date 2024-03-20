Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Specsavers has opened the doors of its new location within Connswater Retail Park following a significant £650,000 investment.

Originally established in 2001 with a team of just seven members of staff, the store has since expanded its team to 37, including four new employees hired during the relocation process.

With approximately 440 years of combined experience and expertise, the team at Specsavers Connswater is dedicated to providing unparalleled eye and hearing care services to the community.

The relocation to a substantially bigger store will allow for increased customer capacity, with seven testing rooms combined with audiology facilities. The project has also included investments of around £15,000 in staff training and approximately £80,000 in new equipment. The move underscores Specsavers' commitment to offering accessible and affordable expert eye and hearing care to all individuals. As a proud NHS primary care provider, Specsavers believes that everyone should have access to early diagnosis and treatment options.

Specsavers Connswater is locally owned and run by Paula Cunningham, ophthalmic director, and Lynsey Caldwell, dispensing director.

They expressed their enthusiasm for the store's relocation and their continued dedication to supporting the local community who have supported them over the years. As a thank you, they are inviting customers old and new to join them for an afternoon of family fun on Saturday, March 23, with Easter egg giveaways, competitions, spot prizes and face painting.

Paula said: "We are excited to continue serving the East Belfast community from our new location. Our goal has always been to change lives through better sight and hearing, and this move allows us to do so with even greater efficiency and accessibility."

Lynsey added: "Specsavers Connswater is deeply rooted in the local community, and we are committed to providing the highest quality of care to our neighbours. We can see more customers, offer a great range of services, and being within the retail park means we can also offer a late-night opening.