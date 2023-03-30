The team at Specsavers Larne are celebrating their 10-year anniversary of caring for their local community.

Since opening in 2013, the store, which is locally owned and run, has grown from six employees to a team of 20 from the local area, including two directors, Darren Caulfield and Deirdre McAree.

Over the years the store has expanded its offering of services for the community, providing a dedicated contact lens clinic, a weekly audiology clinic and an award-winning glazing lab onsite six days a week.

The team of 20 is made up of highly qualified and experienced staff including five optometrists and one dispensing/contact lens optician. With an impressive 71 years of experience between the clinical staff, the store provides the community with expert services on their doorstep.

The store also supports their staff in their individual career progression, encouraging them to take on further training, with many of the team progressing into senior roles enabling them to use their experience and expertise to provide the highest quality of care to the local area.

Not only do all optometrists in the store hold professional certificates in Glaucoma, meaning they can detect the disease, but they are also all MECS (Minor Eye Conditions) accredited. This enables the store to provide PEARS appointments to customers, alleviating stress on GPs and hospitals by allowing patients with minor eye conditions to receive assessment and referral from their local Larne store.

The store has been recognised on a number of occasions for their expertise and stand out services. Most recently, the store was awarded with the Dame Mary Perkins Award for Outstanding Clinical Customer Care in 2022. This award was the first of its kind, and an achievement for the store as they were up against strong competition from multiple stores across Northern Ireland.

Since opening, the store has been central to the community, providing jobs for two local students at the age of 16, who are now completing their optometry degrees at University of Ulster.

Showing support to local schools has also been important to the team at the Larne store, providing them with hi vis vests and visiting multiple schools including Seaview Primary School in Glenarm, to teach the pupils about the important role of an optician.

The team are celebrating their anniversary by running a competition for their customers. The store is offering entry to anyone who purchases a pair of glasses from April 1 – 27, with the chance to win a free pair of glasses or sunglasses of their choice up to £200. There are also second and third prizes up for grabs, as second place will receive 50% of a new pair of glasses or sunglasses and third place will win a £20 voucher to spend instore.

The team are also celebrating with their shoppers by holding a birthday party at the store on Thursday, April 27 (2pm – 5:30pm). Those from the local area and beyond are invited to join in the celebrations where they can enjoy cake and sweet treats from local bakery, Bake Larne, while children are entertained by a local face painter and the lucky winners of the competition will be announced.

Deirdre McAree, director at Specsavers Larne, said: “We have such a dedicated team in store, who really care for their patients, many of whom have been with us for the past 10 years. Our team are known and trusted throughout Larne for providing local specialist care and are focussed on providing expert services to every customer.

“We’re proud to have had such an impact in the community over the past 10 years and we’re looking forward to many more. We are all excited to be celebrating alongside our team and customers and are encouraging anyone to come along and celebrate with us.”

The team at Specsavers Larne are looking forward to celebrating their anniversary with their customers on Thursday, April 27. Pictured are Darren Caufield, optometrist director, Deirdre McAree, retail director and Christopher Cornhill, manager

