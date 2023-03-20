News you can trust since 1737
Spencer West collaborates in Northern Ireland with Belfast commercial law firm McMahon McKay

London law firm Spencer West has announced its entry into new markets in Northern Ireland, Germany and the Channel Islands as its strong growth continues.

By Claire Cartmill
Published 20th Mar 2023, 09:33 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 09:33 GMT

In the latest stage of its expansion, the business, named last year as the fastest-growing law firm of its type in the UK, will now operate from new offices in Germany.

Alongside that development, Spencer West has brought in a Channel Islands based practice undertaking UK onshore Real Estate and Finance work. The trio of new locations is completed with a collaboration in Northern Ireland by way of an association with Belfast commercial law firm McMahon McKay.

These moves mark the latest round of expansion for the law firm, whose model enables partners to work flexibly as owners of their own practices. So far this year Spencer West has onboarded 16 new partners and there are more announcements expected.

Spencer West co-founder Antoine West said he expected other lawyers to follow suit in making the switch to the ALF model by moving away from traditional firms, growing the firm’s presence in the market further.

“These are markets primed for ALF expansion and we intend to be at the vanguard of the change. Lawyers are increasingly tiring of old-fashioned, out-dated models and are looking for the chance to run their own practices and keep more of the proceeds they generate,” he said.

The year has also seen the firm launch a collaborative association with commercial law firm McMahon McKay, which will operate from its existing Belfast offices as ‘McMahon McKay in association with Spencer West’. Dual-qualified founder John McMahon has also joined Spencer West as a partner, along with associate Lauren McGarry.

New NI partner John McMahon, explained: “This is a hugely exciting opportunity to develop the business we have built so far as part of an ambitious and respected team. Post-Brexit, Northern Ireland has a truly unique trading position with both GB and the EU, and Spencer West has already made its mark in the marketplace in a very short time.

“The culture at Spencer West means we can have a voice in how the firm develops and play a genuine part in its future. The focus on collaboration benefits our clients and lawyers and we are looking forward to being part of this special culture alongside so many talented new colleagues.”

Dual-qualified founder John McMahon has joined Spencer West as a partner
