A new gift item from quirky Northern Ireland gift shop Born & Bred celebrates Belfast’s industrial legacy in a fun and quirky way: the H&W Crane salt & pepper shakers.

These charming ceramic shakers, hand-painted to resemble the city’s famous Harland & Wolff cranes, add a touch of local history to any dining table.

The cranes, an enduring symbol of Belfast’s shipbuilding past, have been reimagined as part of a range of unique home accessories just in time for the Christmas season.

Committed to bringing joy with quirky and unique products that celebrate Belfast's spirit, Born & Bred is the place to find something that’s as fun as it is meaningful.

Charis Saunders, content manager at Born & Bred, shared her excitement about the new release: "We are thrilled to launch the H&W Crane Salt & Pepper Shakers as part of our collection of unique gifts and home accessories. These shakers capture the essence of Belfast's history and are a must-have for anyone looking to add a touch of local charm to their home."

The ceramic shakers aren’t just practical – they also serve as a conversation starter at any meal. Whether you're a local or simply appreciate the city's history, these quirky kitchen accessories are sure to make a statement.

The H&W Crane Salt & Pepper Shakers are available online through Born & Bred’s website or at their Belfast store, located at 60-62 Ann Street, Belfast.