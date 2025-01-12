When I first stepped into Favourit, I had no idea just how much history was packed into every jar of seasoning. Now, as the MD of Ireland’s oldest herbs and spices manufacturer, I am deeply proud to help continue a 110-year legacy of quality and innovation.

Established in 1914, Belfast-based Favourit has been supplying the foodservice sector for over 100 years with quality food ingredients.

Originally founded by William Moss, the then family-run business was inspired to source only the finest herbs and spices from around the world and import them directly to Belfast.

Since 1915, the quality of our herbs, spices and seasonings has led to Favourit becoming a staple in chefs’ pantries across the island of Ireland, building trust and credibility. The Favourit range, is a carefully curated selection of products that are SALSA certified with only reputable BRCGS-approved suppliers.

I’ve been in the food business for too many years to mention and, as a foodie, I had a real interest in finding a local herbs and spice business that could be taken to another level. I came across Favourit years ago, and following a conversation with the owners who had been the accountants for the previous owner for many, many years, I acquired the business in 2021.

One of the most exciting things I inherited was a piece of history: the original minutes from Favourit’s board meetings, from the 70s all the way back to its incorporation in Lombard Street by William Moss and his sister, Rosa. Reading through those documents, seeing the same commitment to quality that has lasted across generations, felt like a direct connection to the past and the future of the company.

That heritage has stayed within the company and the brand, and my job as the current custodian is how we take that to another level of innovation.

In 2023, after a two-year development project, we launched into retail, giving consumers the opportunity to bring ‘The Chef’s Choice’ into their home kitchens. Our product ranges align perfectly with the ever-growing at-home cooking trends sparked during lockdown, as people became more adventurous with herbs and spices.

Favourit now has over 40 herbs, spices and seasonings available in retail jars - all distributed from our facility in Belfast - and the range is continually growing.

Our range includes staples such as Favourit Garlic Salt, Ground Nutmeg, Whole Cloves, Onion Powder, and Thyme, as well as flavours from around the world, including Fajita and Cajun Seasonings.

With the rising popularity of air fryers, we introduced our Perfect for Air Fryer Seasoning collection earlier this year. We’re excited to offer these flavours to home cooks who are passionate about creating delicious, healthy dishes. Our Perfect for Air Fryer collection is ideal for busy parents, students on the go, and food lovers alike. It features a variety of seasonings including Chicken, Fajita, Steak, Salt & Chilli, Piri Piri, Tandoori, Chip, and Fish Seasonings. Designed to elevate staple air fryer recipes, the taste possibilities are endless, limited only by the imagination of home cooks.

One of the highlights of this year has been our partnership with the Belfast Cookery School. This collaboration has allowed us to introduce our versatile range of herbs and spices to a whole new audience – aspiring chefs and home cooks eager to learn. It’s a fantastic opportunity for Favourit to continue its mission of inspiring people to cook with passion and creativity.

Looking ahead, the future of Favourit is bright. Our Belfast facility is running full steam ahead, producing thousands of retail jars every day, alongside our catering products. With the support of GM Marketing, we’re expanding our availability across the island of Ireland and into Great Britain, ensuring that Favourit’s trusted products reach even more kitchens.

This year, as we celebrate 110 years of Favourit, I’m more excited than ever about the future. We plan to inspire the next generation of home cooks, nurture young chefs, and continue to innovate ensuring that Favourit remains a household name for generations to come.

Favourit Herbs and Spices is available in leading supermarkets and convenience stores across the island of Ireland. To find out more, visit our website at www.favouritfood.com or follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

