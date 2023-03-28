Northern Ireland’s Spirit AeroSystems and Skyworks Aeronautics are to pursue support for Skyworks defence and commercial platforms in the UK and European marketplace.

Spirit’s Belfast and Scotland operations will work collaboratively on detailed design activity to support Skyworks VertiJet - a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), high-speed and long-range gyrodyne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This platform is capable of flying at projected speeds of up to 400 mph (644 km/h) – two to three times faster than current operating helicopters.

Sir Michael Ryan, Spirit vice president for European Space and Defence, said the agreement with Skyworks continues Spirit’s commitment to grow its UK business.

He explained: “We will be applying our engineering and technology leadership in advanced materials and ultra-light structures to explore the design, testing and integration of lightweight and aerodynamically efficient technologies in support of Skyworks’ aircraft platforms, such as its VertiJet VTOL program for military and commercial use.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skyworks Aeronautics is a world leader in the science and technology of gyronautics, focusing on the design and development of high-performance gyroplanes, using highly advanced technology and modern aerospace science, engineering, and design methods. Skyworks Aeronautics has been developing manned and unmanned vertical lift gyroplane technologies for more than two decades.

“Spirit AeroSystems is a prominent leader in the aerospace industry with world-class design and manufacturing capabilities,” said John E. Michel, Skyworks Aeronautics co-founder and chief executive officer.

“We cannot think of a better industry partner to help make the promise and potential of the VertiJet and other Skyworks-related platforms a tangible reality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spirit AeroSystems (Northern Ireland and Scotland) and Skyworks Aeronautics announced a Memorandum of Understanding for the companies to pursue support for Skyworks defence and commercial platforms in the UK and European marketplace