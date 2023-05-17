The hiring event will be at the Spirit’s facility on Doagh Road, Newtownabbey, and will run from 10am to 3pm.

“We are expanding our operations in Belfast and are recruiting to hire over 100 skilled production fitters,” said Ciara Kennedy, Spirit’s site leader. “We need talented people to help build the future of aviation. Our commitment to building a diverse and inclusive workforce is unwavering, and we look forward to welcoming new team members who share our passion for excellence.”

Ciara highlighted that Spirit will provide training at the company’s skills centres for qualified applicants who are hired but do not have aerospace experience. She added there is the potential for immediate job offers at the career fair.

Spirit offers regional and industry-leading pay and benefits: Base pay rates for these positions start at £28,500 rising to £31,200, generous shift premiums and overtime rates apply, 36-hour workweek with early finish on Fridays, generous holidays – 260 hours on an annual basis, DC Pension Scheme, Death in Service, non-contractual Occupational Sick Scheme and much more.

“Spirit is committed to the growth of our Belfast site. Over the last year, Spirit Belfast has grown by over 500 people,” Ciara added. “We are also benefitting from the recovery in the airline industry with passenger levels back at pre-Covid levels and production rates up over 20% in 2022 and we expect to do the same in 2023.”

