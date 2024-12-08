Tayto is more than just a household name; it’s an iconic symbol of Northern Ireland and British snack culture.

But behind every crisp and every bag lies a remarkable story that began in 1956. Tayto’s journey was set in motion by Thomas Hutchinson, a forward-thinking businessman from County Armagh. His vision was simple yet ambitious: to create the finest crisps in the country.

From its humble beginnings in Tandragee, where the first bag of Tayto crisps was produced, the company has grown into the UK’s largest privately-owned independent crisp and snack manufacturer, with over five million bags produced every day across our five UK sites. This year, as we celebrate 68 years of success, we’re excited to look forward to Tayto’s 70th birthday in 2026 – and the remarkable journey that’s brought us to this point.

Today, Tayto is part of a £200 million business and boasts a portfolio of some of the most beloved snack brands in the UK, including Golden Wonder, Mr Porky, and REAL Handcooked Crisps. But of course, Tayto remains our flagship brand – still number one in Northern Ireland, with its ‘secret ingredient’ keeping fans guessing worldwide.

Innovation has always been at the heart of Tayto. From the very beginning, we’ve led the charge in introducing exciting new products to the market. One of our earliest innovations came in 1960, when Golden Wonder introduced the first-ever Ready Salted crisps. Later, we created fan-favourite products like Tayto’s Cheese & Onion crisps and Golden Wonder Ringos, which continue to stand the test of time.

We’ve also been pioneers in sourcing better ingredients, long before it became a trend. In the 1990s, we switched to sunflower oil for frying, moving away from palm oil – an early step in our commitment to creating more sustainable snacks. And today, innovation continues to drive us as we develop the snacks of tomorrow while staying true to the classics that have defined us for generations.

One of the most unique aspects of Tayto is our headquarters in Tayto Castle – a 500-year-old landmark that Mr. Hutchinson purchased when the company was first founded. The castle has been home to Tayto’s operations from day one, and it’s where our crisps are still made today.

In 2020, we temporarily closed our famous Tayto Castle tours due to the pandemic, but we’re excited to have reopened them this year. Our tours give visitors an up-close view of the production process, taking them on a journey from the field to the packet, showcasing the care and attention that goes into every batch of crisps. Our guides bring the history of Tayto – and the magic of the crisps themselves – to life, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

These tours aren’t just a fun day out; they’re an essential part of our community engagement. Schools, local groups, and tourists have made the Tayto Castle tour an institution, and we’re proud to continue offering this behind-the-scenes look at our production process.

At Tayto, we’re committed to supporting our local economy and the farmers who help us produce the perfect crisp. We work with 12 dedicated farmers in Northern Ireland, who grow the specially selected potatoes that form the foundation of every bag of Tayto crisps. These long-standing relationships are integral to our business, ensuring the best local produce is used in our snacks.

In addition to our agricultural partnerships, we’re committed to sourcing other ingredients and materials locally, from seasoning to packaging. This focus on local sourcing not only supports Northern Ireland’s economy but also ensures the quality and sustainability of our products.

As the largest crisp manufacturer in Northern Ireland, and with over 350 employees, we take great pride in contributing to our local economy and community.

Personally, after 17 years at Tayto, I am immensely proud that our flagship Tayto brand continues to hold the number one position in Northern Ireland. Our crisps are enjoyed (and seen) all over the world and we’ve some very famous fans including Jamie Dornan, Derry Girls, Ant & Dec, Snow Patrol, Liam Neeson, Rory McIlroy, Westlife and many more. It’s a privilege and a dream come true to work with such a talented and dedicated team who are all striving to keep the legacy of Tayto alive.

Looking ahead, we’re excited about the future of our business – there’s so much more to come. We remain focused on continuing to innovate, strengthening our commitment to quality and sustainability, and, of course, creating the snacks that have made Tayto a household name.

We look forward to celebrating our centenary in 2056..but for now we’re savoring our seven decade milestone and we’re determined to build on the legacy that Thomas Hutchinson started.

Here's to the next 70 years of crispy perfection – one tasty snack at a time!

