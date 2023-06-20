The official rebrand of Fusion Heating Ltd to SSE Airtricity in Northern Ireland has been celebrated with the unveiling of the new offices in Belfast.

SSE Airtrici ty, Northern Ireland’s second largest energy provider, completed the acquisition of leading energy services contractor Fusion Heating Ltd in 2018, having previously acquired a 50% stake in the firm in late 2016.

Fusion Heating, based in Castlereagh, was established in 2006 and employs around 80 people, including gas engineers, plumbers, electricians and joiners. The company’s customers include two of Northern Ireland’s largest housing associations; Choice Housing and gas network operator Phoenix Natural Gas.

Fusion Heating has been involved with SSE Airtricity since 2013, playing a major role in the growth of the company’s SSE Airtricity Energy Services business, which provides boiler services, repairs and replacements, heating services, insulation, solar panels, EV charging and retrofit to homes and businesses across Northern Ireland.

Nikki Flanders, managing director of SSE Energy Customer Solutions, said: “While Fusion has been part of the SSE family for a number of years now, we are delighted to officially mark the rebrand as they become known as SSE Airtricity Energy Services. We are fortunate to have the knowledge, skills and professionalism of the team on-board to help SSE Airtricity to drive the delivery of cleaner, greener energy solutions in Northern Ireland. Our ambition is to bring our existing Energy Services expertise to Northern Ireland and to be the first choice for customers seeking to reduce their carbon footprint and improve their home’s energy efficiency.

“Reaching Northern Ireland’s 25% energy savings target by 2030 is only achievable if work begins now. We need to develop an accessible market for deep retrofit in the North and to do this, we need policy to support the establishment of ‘one-stop-shops’ for all energy needs.

“We know what needs to be done to reach our climate targets and at SSE we are getting on with the job of doing it; decarbonising housing stock, incentivising customers, and building out Northern Ireland’s capabilities to secure a cleaner, greener future. We look forward to continued development and success with our colleagues in SSE Airtricity Energy Services.”

Since 2008, SSE has invested over half a billion pounds in the development of Northern Ireland’s sustainable energy infrastructure, helping to create a greener economy and secure Northern Ireland’s energy future. Through its retail business, SSE Airtricity provides electricity, natural gas and essential services to over 300,000 homes and businesses across Northern Ireland.

