Staffline to host job fair at The National Football Stadium at Windsor Park
Northern Ireland recruitment agency, Staffline is holding a job fair in The National Football Stadium at Windsor Park.
This event, on Tuesday, October 24 at 10am – 3pm, promises to be an opportunity for job seekers of all backgrounds and education levels to explore exciting career prospects.
"We understand that finding the right job can be a challenging journey, and that's why we're hosting this job fair," said Tina McKenzie MBE, CEO at Staffline. "Whether you're just starting your career, transitioning to a new field, or looking for your next opportunity, our job fair will provide valuable resources and connections to help you achieve your career goals."
In addition to an array of exciting opportunities, Staffline has a range of temporary and permanent roles available with many of Northern Ireland's leading employers.
These include renowned organisations such as the Irish FA, Moypark, Hovis, DHL, Mitie and Dale Farm, and Public Sector organisations like the Health and Social Care Trust NI (HSCNI), Northern Ireland Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS), Northern Ireland Water, and Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE).
All interested attendees are encouraged to register for the event in advance. Registration can be completed online.