News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

Staffline to host job fair at The National Football Stadium at Windsor Park

Staffline has a range of temporary and permanent roles available with many of Northern Ireland's leading employers including Irish FA, Moypark, Hovis, DHL, Mitie and Dale Farm
By Claire Cartmill
Published 5th Oct 2023, 09:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 09:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland recruitment agency, Staffline is holding a job fair in The National Football Stadium at Windsor Park.

This event, on Tuesday, October 24 at 10am – 3pm, promises to be an opportunity for job seekers of all backgrounds and education levels to explore exciting career prospects.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We understand that finding the right job can be a challenging journey, and that's why we're hosting this job fair," said Tina McKenzie MBE, CEO at Staffline. "Whether you're just starting your career, transitioning to a new field, or looking for your next opportunity, our job fair will provide valuable resources and connections to help you achieve your career goals."

Northern Ireland recruitment agency, Staffline is to host job fair at The National Football Stadium at Windsor Park this month. Pictured are Staffline CEO Tina McKenzie MBE with captain of the Northern Ireland women’s national football team Marissa Callaghan in the Staffline family stand, National Football Stadium Windsor ParkNorthern Ireland recruitment agency, Staffline is to host job fair at The National Football Stadium at Windsor Park this month. Pictured are Staffline CEO Tina McKenzie MBE with captain of the Northern Ireland women’s national football team Marissa Callaghan in the Staffline family stand, National Football Stadium Windsor Park
Northern Ireland recruitment agency, Staffline is to host job fair at The National Football Stadium at Windsor Park this month. Pictured are Staffline CEO Tina McKenzie MBE with captain of the Northern Ireland women’s national football team Marissa Callaghan in the Staffline family stand, National Football Stadium Windsor Park
Most Popular
Read More
No fishery at this weekend's Salmon and Whiskey Festival in Bushmills due to DAE...

In addition to an array of exciting opportunities, Staffline has a range of temporary and permanent roles available with many of Northern Ireland's leading employers.

These include renowned organisations such as the Irish FA, Moypark, Hovis, DHL, Mitie and Dale Farm, and Public Sector organisations like the Health and Social Care Trust NI (HSCNI), Northern Ireland Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS), Northern Ireland Water, and Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE).

All interested attendees are encouraged to register for the event in advance. Registration can be completed online.

Related topics:Northern IrelandHovis